Overwatch 2 players demand more chat filters to reduce toxicity

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Because of toxic messages that plague in-game chat, Overwatch 2 users want certain phrases to receive the “GG EZ treatment.”

The “GG EZ” phrase constitutes little more than a taunt, one that translates to “good game, easy.” It was commonly used as a way for winners to mock losers in online matches.

Blizzard Entertainment found a way to cut back on its usage, however. Notably, the studio tackled such poor sportsmanship by autocorrecting all “GG EZ” comments to something far friendlier in text chat.

One person recently reported seeing a correction that read, “Gee golly willikers! What a great game! I had so much fun!” Now, Overwatch 2 players are hoping other toxic phrases will similarly get the boot.

Overwatch 2 fans demand changes to the in-game chat system

As Reddit user ahhshoelay noted in a recent post, Overwatch users sometimes use “tank/dps/support diff” phrases to throw their teammates under the boss in chat messages.

Such talk typically translates to one person saying the other team had better tank or support members, thus explaining a loss.

The Redditor wants Blizzard to deploy a patch that automatically replaces these kinds of messages with friendlier text options – à la “GG EZ.”

Thus far, comments to the Reddit thread seem divided on the matter. Some think more chat filter changes would benefit Overwatch 2, especially when it comes to “diff,” which one player described as the “lamest [form of] trash talk.” Yet, others believe toxic players would quickly find another phrase.

And one person noted that the auto-change doesn’t always work with GG EZ, “because everyone sees it and knows what the person typed.”

At the very least, most seem to agree that text chat toxicity remains a problem in the Overwatch community. There’s no telling if or when it will be resolved outright, though Blizzard has taken steps to combat the issue with an anti-toxicity system.

Overwatch 2 is playable now across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.