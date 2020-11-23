New OWL season 4 start date may hint at Overwatch 2 release window - Dexerto

In a new video, Overwatch League Vice President Jon Spector revealed that the fourth season of OWL will be beginning a bit later than normal, possibly hinting at a release of the game’s sequel.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and since then fans have really been in the dark with the devs refusing to release any new information.

With the Overwatch League gearing up for its fourth season, fans have grown accustomed to seasons beginning in January or February, but that all changes going forward.

According to Jon Spector, the fourth season will be kicking off in the spring. While he chalked this up to the global health crisis, it’s also possible that Overwatch 2 could be influencing the decision a little bit as well.

“Our 2021 season will start in the spring. That gives us a little more time to plan versus when we typically started in February,” he said. “It gives us and the teams a little bit more of an opportunity to deal with all the logistics and be ready to hit 2021 running when the season begins.”

With BlizzCon 2020 scrapped and moved to an online event in February, many fans believe that this will be where Blizzard shows off more from the long-awaited sequel including a release date.

Overwatch community figure Naeri tweeted, “The 2021 Overwatch League is officially set to be back in the spring. Therefore, it seems that you can check the exact release of Overwatch 2 on BlizzConline 2021.”

This isn’t the only evidence either. As Dexerto previously reported, streamer Metro, who leaked information about the sequel before it was made official claimed that the game will most likely be getting a beta if not a full release in 2021.

It would make sense that the league would want teams and players to be familiar with everything Overwatch 2 has to offer such as new heroes, maps and modes before the season begins.

2021 Overwatch League and Overwatch 2 The 2021 Overwatch League is officially set to be back in the spring. Therefore, it seems that you can check the exact release of Overwatch 2 on BlizzConline 2021. pic.twitter.com/2oaQZsx7fw — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) November 23, 2020

Furthermore, there have been some rumors that season 4 will have a pre-season. This seems like another indicator that we’ll be looking at a completely new game.

Until then, we’ll have to keep our eyes open and see what the future holds once BlizzCon kicks off in February.