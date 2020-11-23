 New OWL season 4 start date may hint at Overwatch 2 release window - Dexerto
Overwatch

New OWL season 4 start date may hint at Overwatch 2 release window

Published: 23/Nov/2020 20:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Lucio in Overwatch 2 and OWL
Blizzard Entertainment

In a new video, Overwatch League Vice President Jon Spector revealed that the fourth season of OWL will be beginning a bit later than normal, possibly hinting at a release of the game’s sequel.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and since then fans have really been in the dark with the devs refusing to release any new information.

With the Overwatch League gearing up for its fourth season, fans have grown accustomed to seasons beginning in January or February, but that all changes going forward.

According to Jon Spector, the fourth season will be kicking off in the spring. While he chalked this up to the global health crisis, it’s also possible that Overwatch 2 could be influencing the decision a little bit as well.

Lucio in Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 will have a full campaign.

“Our 2021 season will start in the spring. That gives us a little more time to plan versus when we typically started in February,” he said. “It gives us and the teams a little bit more of an opportunity to deal with all the logistics and be ready to hit 2021 running when the season begins.”

With BlizzCon 2020 scrapped and moved to an online event in February, many fans believe that this will be where Blizzard shows off more from the long-awaited sequel including a release date.

Overwatch community figure Naeri tweeted, “The 2021 Overwatch League is officially set to be back in the spring. Therefore, it seems that you can check the exact release of Overwatch 2 on BlizzConline 2021.”

This isn’t the only evidence either. As Dexerto previously reported, streamer Metro, who leaked information about the sequel before it was made official claimed that the game will most likely be getting a beta if not a full release in 2021.

It would make sense that the league would want teams and players to be familiar with everything Overwatch 2 has to offer such as new heroes, maps and modes before the season begins.

Furthermore, there have been some rumors that season 4 will have a pre-season. This seems like another indicator that we’ll be looking at a completely new game.

Until then, we’ll have to keep our eyes open and see what the future holds once BlizzCon kicks off in February.

Pokemon

Pokemon teases “special” announcement for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Published: 23/Nov/2020 22:42

by Brent Koepp
Macy's / The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company has teased an announcement for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on November 26. Could the “special” event be information for Detective Pikachu’s sequel, a release date for the upcoming MOBA Unite, or something else?

Since 2001, the Pokemon franchise has been a staple at the annual Thanksgiving Parade event broadcasted live each November. Fans tuning in have been treated to a gigantic balloon featuring the RPG’s beloved yellow mascot, Pikachu.

However, according to a new press release, 2020 is going to be different. This year’s Macy’s event will reportedly feature a performance of Pikachu dancers that will supposedly be tied to a special announcement from the Japanese company.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade’s special Pokemon announcement

On November 23, The Pokemon Company sent out a cryptic press release urging fans to “tune in” for a special performance at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “A troupe of dancing Pikachu will deliver an electrifying performance,” the notice read.

Interestingly, the PR message also makes it sound like a possible announcement will be tied to the yellow mascot’s unique appearance at the event: “Pokemon fans will want to tune in to find out why they’re making a special appearance this year.”

The vague teaser has kicked off speculation that we might possibly get some new info regarding the popular franchise. As far as what it could be is anyone’s guess. We are still due for an update about a sequel for the 3DS title Detective Pikachu. It also wouldn’t be too unbelievable that the upcoming mobile MOBA Unite could finally get a concrete release date.

Screenshot of Pokemon MOBA Unite.
The Pokemon Company / ResetEra
Could we finally get more details about Pokemon Unite’s release date?

Another possible announcement could be a follow-up to the hit 2019 live action movie Detective Pikachu. Although it’s probably unlikely to be related to any of the mainline RPG titles or anything related to the 25th anniversary in 2021. Whatever it is, it’s strange that The Pokemon Company has specifically asked fans to tune in to the live event.

For over the last 19 years, the Nintendo property has participated in the annual parade with a massive Pikachu balloon. This year finally breaks that tradition with a special performance. Which begs the question: why? Tune in on November 26, to find out, but it would be wise to keep expectations in check.