D.Va's Heroes of the Storm abilities would fit right into Overwatch 2 - Dexerto

All the hype in the Overwatch community right now is looking towards the game’s sequel, Overwatch 2. Blizzard can look internally for some inspiration if they haven’t locked everything in though, because D.Va’s Heroes of the Storm abilities would fit right in.

Overwatch 2 is set to reinvigorate the popular FPS title. Not only is it bringing a complete overhaul of the PvP system with a new game mode and maps, but a campaign is on the cards with both single-player and co-op.

You’d expect that Blizzard has locked everything in by now, given it’s been in the public conscience for over 12 months. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from putting in their own concepts.

Animator ‘Jupit’ has been bringing some alternative Overwatch abilities to life for quite some time. From giving Widowmaker a kick at the end of her grapple, to allowing Sigma to lift objects strewn across the map, their concepts are the creative inspiration players want in Overwatch 2.

Jupit’s taken on their biggest task yet with D.Va though. Currently, the Korean MEKA pilot is relatively helpless while out of her machine. It doesn’t have to be that way though, and you don’t have to look far as to why.

Read more: Sneaky Overwatch spot makes Genji the ultimate flanker on Hanamura

Baby D.Va in Heroes of the Storm has access to a few other abilities, including a Torpedo Dash, a Concussive Pulse knock-back, and the aptly-named Big Shot.

Jupit managed to animate those onto D.Va’s current model in Overwatch, and they look right in place for Overwatch 2. With the new talent system being implemented, characters are going to have access to powered-up abilities.

Gave https://t.co/yO1r4JNWob's Pilot Mode some of her abilities from Heroes of the Storm – Concussive Pulse

– Big Shot

– Torpedo Dash Thanks @unlimitedBLACK for helping me brainstorm ideas#overwatch #animation #fanart pic.twitter.com/rtELNHBHdt — Jupit (@Jupiiit) November 21, 2020

These are just the boosts Baby D.Va needs to take on hordes of enemies. If she gets knocked out of her MEKA, she can still hold her own if she has access to her kit like this, at least until another MEKA arrives.

Read more: Overwatch players call for Baptiste rework after insane Amp Matrix buff

It’s likely Blizzard has already finalized their plans for D.Va’s talents in Overwatch 2. Honestly though, these D.Va changes would be a blessing for all players, and could make the off-tank just that little bit stronger.