D.Va's Heroes of the Storm abilities would fit right into Overwatch 2 - Dexerto

D.Va’s Heroes of the Storm abilities would fit right into Overwatch 2

Published: 22/Nov/2020 2:45

by Andrew Amos
D.Va in Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm
Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va

All the hype in the Overwatch community right now is looking towards the game’s sequel, Overwatch 2. Blizzard can look internally for some inspiration if they haven’t locked everything in though, because D.Va’s Heroes of the Storm abilities would fit right in.

Overwatch 2 is set to reinvigorate the popular FPS title. Not only is it bringing a complete overhaul of the PvP system with a new game mode and maps, but a campaign is on the cards with both single-player and co-op.

You’d expect that Blizzard has locked everything in by now, given it’s been in the public conscience for over 12 months. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from putting in their own concepts.

D.va poses
Blizzard Entertainment
Baby D.Va isn’t that strong in Overwatch, but these ability concepts would help her out.

Animator ‘Jupit’ has been bringing some alternative Overwatch abilities to life for quite some time. From giving Widowmaker a kick at the end of her grapple, to allowing Sigma to lift objects strewn across the map, their concepts are the creative inspiration players want in Overwatch 2.

Jupit’s taken on their biggest task yet with D.Va though. Currently, the Korean MEKA pilot is relatively helpless while out of her machine. It doesn’t have to be that way though, and you don’t have to look far as to why.

Baby D.Va in Heroes of the Storm has access to a few other abilities, including a Torpedo Dash, a Concussive Pulse knock-back, and the aptly-named Big Shot.

Jupit managed to animate those onto D.Va’s current model in Overwatch, and they look right in place for Overwatch 2. With the new talent system being implemented, characters are going to have access to powered-up abilities.

These are just the boosts Baby D.Va needs to take on hordes of enemies. If she gets knocked out of her MEKA, she can still hold her own if she has access to her kit like this, at least until another MEKA arrives.

It’s likely Blizzard has already finalized their plans for D.Va’s talents in Overwatch 2. Honestly though, these D.Va changes would be a blessing for all players, and could make the off-tank just that little bit stronger.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 weapons, maps, scorestreaks leaked

Published: 22/Nov/2020 2:08

by Theo Salaun
black ops cold war season 1 leaks
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

About a month after its release, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 is expected to release on December 10. And, weeks before that highly anticipated date, leakers have revealed maps, weapons, and scorestreaks coming to the game.

For the first time in Call of Duty’s history, Warzone will not only allow cross-play between different consoles and systems, but also between content from two distinct CoD titles.

On December 10, Treyarch enthusiasts get to enjoy Black Ops Cold War’s first season of new content, and the chance to bring that content over to Verdansk.

Theoretically, that means players will be able to use loadouts with a Modern Warfare AK-47 alongside a Black Ops Cold War AK-74u. But, according to leakers such as ‘WarzoneNewz’ and ‘CODColdWarNewz’ on Twitter, there will be even more guns to choose from in Season 1.

As WarzoneNewz explains, there will be four new maps, two new guns, and one new scorestreak launching on December 10. While they don’t have pictures of the incoming maps or the scorestreak, they have revealed glimpses of each weapon.

Four new maps have been revealed for Season 1: Dune, Mall, Apocalypse, and Echeleon. While Echeleon sounds like a sci-fi misspelling of the word “echelon” that would suit BOCW’s Zombies mode, it is the more fittingly named Apocalypse that is expected to be a map solely made for that mode.

Both new weapons are expected to be automatic, but the Groza is a bullpup assault rifle, based on the Russian OTs-14, which itself is based on the AK-74u. From leaked pictures, it appears similar to Modern Warfare’s RAM-7: a stocky, mobile AR with room for a fat magazine.

The other new leaked weapon is also automatic, but has been confirmed to be a shotgun (although its name remains unclear). Described as a “full auto shotgun” by WarzoneNewz, the included picture shows a long, slender build that feels closer to an LMG than an actual, chunky shotgun.

Nonetheless, a full-auto shotgun echoes the JAK-12, which was released to Modern Warfare and Warzone in Season 6.

The final point of intrigue among these leaks is the “K9 Unit” scorestreak. Fans of Treyarch’s last title, Black Ops 4, are very familiar with the decimation dogs can bring to Call of Duty, as the game’s Nomad Specialist had an Attack Dog companion.

Dogs have helped Black Ops players across numerous titles, but they appear ready to make their return in BOCW for Season 1’s launch. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any other leaks and news.