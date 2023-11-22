Powerful Overwatch 2 Roadhog hook tech completely counters “unkillable” heroes

A wild Roadhog trick in Overwatch 2 lets the formidable tank shut down even the most meta of heroes, even when they’re Nano Boosted.

Roadhog’s Overwatch 2 rework has finally arrived and with players still adjusting to his new Pig Pen ability, modified Take a Breather, and more kit changes, there’s one tool players may not know exists.

Grabbing enemies with his Hook has been one of Roadhog’s strengths since release, but what if you didn’t want to pull them closer and instead, send them much further away? Turns out, you can.

In a recent stream, Hog specialist 6Cyx showcased a trick known as the “flingshot” and explained how it can be used to nullify a team’s Nano Boosted tank heroes who become near “unkillable” with their abilities.

Roadhog tech trick destroys Overwatch 2 heroes

6Cyx explained during a Twitch stream, while hooking an enemy and immediately flicking, players need to cast their Whole Hog ultimate to cancel the hook animation but keep the momentum.

The trick basically sends enemies quite far away, either out of the fight or off the map and to their demise. Plus, even if they survive, you can use Whole Hog to shred their health pool.

“It’s really good at creating extra distance,” he said. “But you only want to do that against really unkillable targets or you just need them away from your team.”

While it may not be the most practical trick, there will undoubtedly be times where it comes in handy and could even be the difference between winning and losing a match.

One example 6Cyx gave was wanting to remove a Nano Boosted hero from the fight before they could wreck your team.

This is one that any Roadhog player might want to give a shot practicing in the training range, just to have in your back pocket in case a situation arises where it could make or break a ranked match.

Players are still experimenting with the new Roadhog and, while the verdict is still out as to whether the rework was successful, the tank is going to have some more competition come Season 8 once the latest hero, Mauga, joins the roster.

