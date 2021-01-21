Overwatch Jan 21 update nerfs Echo, Tracer & Zenyatta: patch notes

A new Overwatch Experimental patch has just gone live on all platforms, bringing in a bunch of nerfs to some of the game’s most meta heroes.
The January 21 patch has taken aim at two heroes in particular who have been major threats to tanks: Echo and Zenyatta. That said, Tracer is also on the chopping block with some nerfs to her Pulse Pistol range.
Echo has been tearing up ranked play in recent weeks thanks to her high mobility, high ammo count, and Focusing Beam that can melt heroes when they’re below half health.
As such, those are the areas the devs took aim, reducing her ammo capacity from 15 to 12 and reducing Focusing Beam’s duration by half a second.
Echo won’t be as powerful after these nerfs.
On the official forums, Community Manager Josh Nash explained that the nerfs are designed to “reduce her efficacy at shredding Tanks, but still allow her to fulfill her existing role against other heroes.”
Meanwhile, Zenyatta has also been hit with some major nerfs. First and foremost, Discord Orb’s damage amplification has once again been reduced from 30% to 25%. In addition, the speed of Harmony and Discord orb have been reduced.
“We’re looking to adjust Orb of Discord’s damage debuff quality since it’s been overperforming in some team compositions. As part of this process, we’re reducing the projectile movement speed of Orb of Discord and Harmony, which will in turn make them move at the same speed as Orb of Destruction,” the devs explained.
Finally, Tracer is getting her Pulse Pistol damage falloff rescaled. This means that when targets are outside of her ideal range, she will be far less lethal. This should be good news for anyone finding themselves getting picked off by Tracers at a distance.
As always, these Experimental patches are subject to change, but given how often these updates make it to the live game, we expect most of these to go through soon. Until then, try to take advantage of Echo and Zenyatta while you still can.
The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance changes. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.
HERO UPDATES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)
Echo
Tri-Shot
Ammo reduced from 15 to 12
Focusing Beam
Duration reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds
Developer Comments: Echo’s kit is designed around mobility and burst damage but she was performing too well against high health targets, such as tanks. Reducing the maximum firing duration of her primary weapon and Focusing Beam will lower her sustained damage output without impacting her burst damage potential against squishier targets.
Tracer
Pulse Pistols
Min-Max damage falloff rescaled from 13-23 meters down to 12-20 meters
Developer Comments: This new falloff range causes the damage to scale down faster when targets are outside of Tracer’s optimal distance, making her less threatening at mid-range.
Zenyatta
Orb of Harmony
Projectile speed reduced from 120 to 90
Orb of Discord
Projectile speed reduced from 120 to 90
Damage amplification reduced from 30% to 25%
Developer Comments: Zenyatta has been a bit too effective at enabling team-wide damage output lately so we’re taking some power out of the Orb of Discord by reducing both its total damage amplification as well as the speed at which it can be applied over long distances. The new projectile speed now matches that of his primary fire, Orb of Destruction.
What’s the best Legendary Pokemon of all time? It’s a question that’s been asked countless times, and we’re here to answer it with our Top 10 ranking.
Pokemon has come a long way from Red and Blue on the Game Boy. There are Mythics, Shadow Pokemon, and of course those incredibly rare Shiny variants that players will spend hours and hours hunting down.
But arguably the most desirable addition to any Trainer’s Pokedex remains Legendary Pokemon. There have been a total of 59 of them so far, with at least three introduced in each generation of the franchise.
The original Legendaries were Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno.
These creatures are the most powerful you’ll find in the games, and they also have some of the most epic designs of all time. It’s no wonder fans lap up leaks about them with every generation, and are so desperate to get their hands on them once they’re released.
We’ve gone through the entire list of Pokemon Legendaries to weed out the best of the best, coming up with a Top 10 ranking which you can read below. We’ve taken into account power, character design, lore, and their popularity among fans.
We won’t be including the likes of Arceus and Mew, though, as they’re technically classed as Mythic Pokemon, not Legendary – although rest assured, they’d definitely be here if they were Legendaries.
10. Solgaleo
Solgaleo was the best Legendary from Pokemon Sun and Moon.
Alongside Lunala and Necrozma, Solgaleo is part of the light trio which first appeared in the Alola region from Pokemon Sun and Moon on the Nintendo 3DS. It’s one of the most elaborately designed Legendaries, and benefits from the elegance of its lion inspiration.
Solgaleo has an impressive 680 base stat total with high HP and Attack, and its signature move Sunsteel Strike deals damage regardless of any defensive abilities. This makes it a good offensive addition to your line.
9. Xerneas
Xerneas was the first Fairy-type Legendary and has a big following.
Introduced in Pokemon X & Y on the Nintendo 3DS, the stag-like Xerneas has the power to grant eternal life, which is arguably the most sought-after and powerful ability in the world. Unfortunately, when it uses too much life energy, it turns into a tree and sleeps for 1,000 years.
Xerneas was the first Fairy-type Legendary in the franchise, making it a favorite among players. Fairy-types are strong both offensively and defensively against Dragon-types, which are often some of the most powerful Pokemon in the games, so it’s a great addition to your team.
It also has an impressive stat-boosting signature move called Geomancy, which increases its Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed by two stages.
8. Kyogre
Kyogre is one of the most powerful Water-type Pokemon.
The rivalry between land-based Groudon and water-based Kyogre has raged since ancient times, so deciding which of the two primordial beasts would place on this list was a difficult one. But the Water-type Legendary won in the end for a few reasons.
Kyogre is arguably the strongest Water-type Pokemon you’ll find in Pokemon, which makes sense considering it’s described as the personification of the sea itself. Despite its type and size, it also has the ability to fly.
The Gen III ‘mon also has a type advantage over its Legendary counterpart Groudon, so a battle between the two would likely go in the former’s favor. As a result, it earned its spot on this list.
7. Kyurem
Kyurem can become one of two forms by merging with Zekrom or Reshiram.
Pokemon lore dictates that Kyurem is the empty shell that remained when Reshiram and Zekrom were split apart, but it’s still considered to be a Pokemon. While the former two Pokemon represent yin and yang, Kyurem represents the concept of wuji – the absence of yin and yang.
While its normal form may be weaker than both Zekrom and Reshiram, it outshines them both because it has the ability to fuse with either one of them using its DNA Splicers to become one of two ultimate forms: White Kyurem or Black Kyurem.
6. Dialga
Dialga can control time, which makes it a standout Legendary for us.
Dialga is a huge dinosaur that’s covered in metal armor, and has the ability to control time itself with the diamond on its chest. It doesn’t get much cooler than that, and beats out its space-controlling counterpart Palkia in terms of design alone.
Being the only Dragon/Steel-type in the game gives Dialga a huge advantage as it’s resistant to nine types, making it a powerhouse on the battlefield. Its signature move Roar of Time may require missing a turn, but it’s an incredibly powerful attack that you’ll want in your arsenal.
If that’s not enough, Dialga also took on Arceus, the literal representation of God in the Pokemon universe, with the help of Palkia and Giratina during the epic finale of the movie Arceus and the Jewel of Life. It’s totally badass.
5. Lugia
Lugia is one of Pokemon’s most popular mascots.
While the original Legendary trio Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres hold a special place in fans’ hearts thanks to the nostalgia factor, they’ve all been one-uped by following Legendaries. One of these is Lugia, who serves as the master of Kanto’s Legendary birds.
Referred to as the ‘guardian of the seas’, Lugia is the only one who can control the Legendary birds, and is capable of creating and calming storms with its wings. It’s also received plenty more attention than its counterpart Legendary, Ho-Oh, beating it out in terms of popularity.
Interestingly, the Gen II ‘mon has also featured as the mascot for three separate Pokemon titles: Pokemon Silver on the Gameboy Advance, the Pokemon SoulSilver remake on Nintendo DS, and the cult classic Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness on the Gamecube.
4. Suicune
Suicune is one of the best designed Legendaries.
As far as character design goes, Suicune has got it in the bag. Its purple mane resembles the aurora borealis, while two streamer tails add to its cool factor. It represents the downpour that occurred after the burning of the Brass Tower, a piece of lore that also rebirthed Raikou and Entei.
The Water-type Legendary has become a standout of the Pokemon franchise, having been granted plenty of beefy storylines across movies and anime episodes, leaving its fellow Johto Legendaries firmly in the dust.
Suicine’s popularity is evident in other games, too: It earned itself a coveted spot as a playable fighter in Pokken Tournament on the Nintendo Switch, and regularly appears as a powerful trophy in the Smash Bros series, with its Aurora Beam freezing players across the stage.
3. Giratina
Giratina is the embodiment of antimatter, and its terrifying appearance reflects that.
Giratina might be one of the most terrifying Pokemon in the history of the franchise. While its fellow Sinnoh creation trio Legendaries Dialga and Palkia represent time and space respectively, Giratina is the embodiment of antimatter, and is able to travel through dimensions at will.
The draconic Pokemon has control over an alternate dimension known as the Distortion World, and has two separate Formes, one for offense and one for defense. Its signature move, the Ghost-type Shadow Force, is a powerful addition that can wreak havoc in almost any battle.
Being a mix of both Dragon-type and Ghost-type also makes it one of the most desirable Legendaries in the games, as only a select few Pokemon boast that combination.
2. Rayquaza
Rayquaza is arguably the coolest Dragon-type Pokemon ever.
Pokemon has introduced a ton of dragon Legendaries over its decade-and-a-half lifetime, with many of them like Zekrom and Giratina becoming some of the most popular creatures in the franchise. But Rayquaza is the top dragon-type for us.
It was the first Pokemon to have the ability to Mega Evolve, as discovered in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and was powerful enough to save humanity by ending the conflict between Groudon and Kyogre, its fellow weather trio Legendaries from the Hoenn region, proving that it reigns supreme.
While its appearances in other games have been almost as rare as its appearances in the Pokemon universe, it did pop up as a formidable boss fight in Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the Nintendo Wii.
1. Mewtwo
Mewtwo remains the most iconic Legendary of all time.
Could we really have chosen any other Pokemon to top this list? Whether you’re a newcomer to the fandom or you’ve been around since the very beginning, most gamers will agree that the iconic Mewtwo is the ultimate Legendary.
Aside from having epic powers like telekinesis and mind control, Mewtwo has the coolest backstory of any Pokemon: It’s a clone of Mew that was created by scientists following a series of “horrific gene splicing and DNA engineering experiments”. This left it with a vicious nature, and it cares only for defeating its foes.
Mewtwo remains a favorite on the competitive scene, was the first (and only) Legendary to appear as a fighter in the Smash Bros series, and has two amiibo, truly proving its popularity among fans.
It also delivered the most memorable quote in Pokemon history during the 1998 movie Mewtwo Strikes Back: “I see now that the circumstances of one’s birth are irrelevant. It is what you do with the gift of life that determines who you are.”
There’s truly no question that Mewtwo is the definitive Legendary Pokemon.