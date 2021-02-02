 Junkrat holds off Overwatch assault with the best emote play possible - Dexerto
Overwatch

Junkrat holds off Overwatch assault with the best emote play possible

Published: 2/Feb/2021 12:21

by Lauren Bergin
Junkrat Overwatch Lounge Emote
Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat

Junkrat in Overwatch has become a fan favorite DPS pick. The crazy Australian has yet another trick up his sleeve though, because it turns out he can hold off a full frontal assault on Havana with a single emote.

Havana is one of the most difficult assault maps in the game. With beautifully crafted Latin American skyscrapers offering the perfect vantage points for snipers like Widowmaker and Hanzo, and back alleyways that give Sombra the perfect flank position, Havana is a map you either love or hate.

The Cuban capital is the last map that dropped for all game modes. So, as we draw ever closer to Blizzconline 2021, fans are hoping to get a sneak peek into some of the new locations that will be included in the sequel.

Until then though, one Reddit user has come to the rescue with this crazy Junkrat trick that lets you hold off an assault by just flexing a single emote.

Junkrat is a menace, but this time around he’s doing a whole lot of nothing.

Junkrat emote trick

As seen in a video from Reddit user Ramonbertrand, it turns out that a single emote from Junkrat can stop the enemy onslaught.

By spamming Junkrat’s ‘lounging” emote, the player proceeds to lie in the back of the pickup truck payload and remains completely unseen by the enemy team. Totally baffled, it’s clear that they have no idea that the psychotic Aussie is just chilling whilst farming towards his Ultimate.

In turn, when Junkrat is ready to start his RIP-Tyre engine, he pops out from his resting place and decimates the entire enemy team in one fell swoop.

I was the only one who survived with Junkrat and I had to defend the objective in this way from r/Overwatch

Is this the best Junkrat trick?

While the idea is pretty funny, and the outcome even funnier in the case of Ramonbertrand’s video, this trick is a seriously clever idea.

Overwatch is, at its core, a tactical shooter. By incorporating something that should really just be a cosmetic into actual gameplay, it shows some keen planning.

Fancy giving this one a go? Might as well. After all, Havana isn’t going to know what hit it.

Fortnite

How to get the Chug Cannon exotic weapon in Fortnite

Published: 2/Feb/2021 11:52

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Chug Cannon exotic weapon
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

As the latest v15.30 update hits Fortnite, the game has introduced a new exotic weapon called the Chug Cannon, which could be a game-changer when playing in squads.

Epic Games brought exotic weapons to The Island in Season 5 of Fortnite, and they’ve become highly desirable. The latest addition is the Chug Cannon, which was formerly referred to as the Slurp Bazooka when it leaked a while back.

Like the now-vaulted Bandage Bazooka before it, the Chug Cannon will heal both you and your teammates if fired at them, meaning this weapon will act as a great defensive strategy rather than an offensive one.

If you want to add this weapon to your arsenal, here’s exactly how (and where) to find it in the game.

Chug Cannon (Slurp Bazooka) location in Fortnite

Fortnite Chug Cannon location map

You won’t find the Chug Cannon — or any other exotic weapon, for that matter — lying around on the ground or by searching through chests. You’ll need to locate an NPC called Remedy and purchase it from her.

Like many NPCs, Remedy can spawn in one of two locations. She will either appear at Craggy Cliffs or at Hilltop House which is just northeast of Pleasant Park. Fortunately, these two locations are very close to each other, so you can visit both in one match.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to get the Chug Cannon in Fortnite:

  1. Head to either Craggy Cliffs or Hilltop House, which is northeast of Pleasant Park on the map.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Remedy (she will have a three-dotted speech bubble above her head).
  3. Speak to her and select the Chug Cannon option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.
Chug Cannon Fortnite
Epic Games
You can purchase the Chug Cannon from Remedy.

How much does the Chug Cannon cost?

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Chug Cannon, know that it won’t come cheap. You’ll need to have 600 Gold Bars saved up to purchase it. We’ve got a guide for making money in Fortnite if you’re running low.

The Chug Cannon uses Crossbow Bolts and has a relatively quick reload time of 1.1 seconds. You’ll likely want to use this weapon for its healing properties, as it will restore 18 health to both you and your teammates when fired.

Looking for more exotic weapons like the Hop Rock Dualies and the Burst Quad Launcher? Then make sure you visit our complete guide to finding Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5.