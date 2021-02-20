New Overwatch 2 New York and Rome maps revealed at BlizzConline

Jeff Kaplan and the Overwatch team revealed two brand new, never-before-seen maps during BlizzConline 2021 that will be coming with Overwatch 2: Rome and New York.

There might not have been a release date announced for the new game, but some of the biggest news to come out of BlizzConline 2021 in regards to Overwatch 2 were the two new amazing-looking maps revealed by Jeff and the team.

We’ll be heading to Rome and the Big Apple itself: New York City for the sequel and from the very brief peeks we got at both they each look like a worthy addition to the list of great Overwatch maps we know and love already.

Rome

“It’s one of the most beautiful pieces of environment art that I think we have made for the entire game and it absolutely took my breath away.” Welcome to Rome, a new map coming to Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/M3FJr03RM3 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

The Eternal City looks just as majestic in Overwatch 2 as it does in real life, with the Colusseum and countless other iconic ruins rising up among the hills alongside a futuristic cityscape.

If you look closely you’ll also see what seems to be a route for the payload to travel on, so the good news is that at least we know Rome won’t be a 2CP map.

It’s tough to tell whether it will be a pure payload map like Junkertown or fellow Italian map Rialto, or a hybrid like King’s Row or Numbani.

New York

Welcome to New York, a new map coming to Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/doJtmDZptV — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

Safe to say New York looks awesome in Overwatch. The cars flying high above the streets in between the skyscrapers really do make you feel like you’re in the game’s Future Earth.

Read More: Creepy Disney style Zenyatta skin would be perfect for Overwatch

Again, we don’t know exactly what kind of map New York will be, but there also seems to be cues a payload will be involved somehow, so we can most likely count 2CP out (thanks for that, Jeff).