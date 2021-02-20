Logo
New Overwatch 2 New York and Rome maps revealed at BlizzConline

Published: 20/Feb/2021 0:19

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2

Jeff Kaplan and the Overwatch team revealed two brand new, never-before-seen maps during BlizzConline 2021 that will be coming with Overwatch 2: Rome and New York.

There might not have been a release date announced for the new game, but some of the biggest news to come out of BlizzConline 2021 in regards to Overwatch 2 were the two new amazing-looking maps revealed by Jeff and the team.

We’ll be heading to Rome and the Big Apple itself: New York City for the sequel and from the very brief peeks we got at both they each look like a worthy addition to the list of great Overwatch maps we know and love already.

Rome

The Eternal City looks just as majestic in Overwatch 2 as it does in real life, with the Colusseum and countless other iconic ruins rising up among the hills alongside a futuristic cityscape.

If you look closely you’ll also see what seems to be a route for the payload to travel on, so the good news is that at least we know Rome won’t be a 2CP map.

It’s tough to tell whether it will be a pure payload map like Junkertown or fellow Italian map Rialto, or a hybrid like King’s Row or Numbani.

New York

Safe to say New York looks awesome in Overwatch. The cars flying high above the streets in between the skyscrapers really do make you feel like you’re in the game’s Future Earth.

Again, we don’t know exactly what kind of map New York will be, but there also seems to be cues a payload will be involved somehow, so we can most likely count 2CP out (thanks for that, Jeff).

World of Warcraft

WoW Shadowlands Chains of Domination expansion revealed at BlizzConline

Published: 19/Feb/2021 22:30 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 22:38

by Lauren Bergin
WoW_World_of_Warcraft_Shadowlands_BlizzConline_Leak_New_Content_Patch_Chains_of_Domination
Blizzard Entertainment

shadowlands

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands first content expansion The Chains of Domination has been officially announced at BlizzConline 2021. 

It’s been a few months since World of Warcraft fans everywhere finally got their hands on the long-awaited expansion, Shadowlands. Following the story of a vengeful Sylvanas Windrunner who decides to take matters into her own hands, the game has been insanely successful.

The latest episode in the WoW tale even managed to smash the title’s own records, with Blizzard Chief executive Bobby Kotic revealing that the expansion had the highest pre-release sales of any other WoW content.

More good news is coming our way though, in the form of a new content patch for Shadowlands called The Chains of Domination announced at BlizzConline.

WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination

After a slight mistake on Blizzard’s part which saw them release their Blizzconline press kits early, it’s been officially revealed that a new content patch is coming to WoW: Shadowlands.

“In Chains of Domination, the upcoming first major content update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, players will delve into new depths of the Jailer’s hopeless domain, seeking to understand the true nature of his malignant plans,” Blizzard have revealed that a new quest lies in wait for WoW players.

“Backed by the renewed might of the four Covenants, the champions of the Horde and the Alliance will take the fight for the Shadowlands to the seat of the Jailer’s power. But the Banished One has a terrible new champion in his service—a cruel instrument of despair conscripted by Sylvanas Windrunner, capable of instilling dread into the hearts of Azeroth’s heroes like no creature of the Shadowlands.”

What’s new in Chains of Domination?

World_Of_Warcraft_WoW_Shadowlands_Chains_Of_Domination_Leak_Content_Patch
Blizzard Entertainment
Get ready to gear up with some new Convenant specific armor!

This new content includes a deeper delve into the Maw, and will add several new features to the game.

  • A new Raid in Torghast: The Sanctum of Domination, where players encounter Sylvanas herself.
  • A new Mega-Dungeon: Tazavesh, the Veiled Market, where players will fight through a bazaar themed 8-boss Mythic dungeon and collect powerful artifacts along the way.
  • New cosmetics: including Covenant cosmetic armor for all classes, mounts and pets.
  • New Shadowlands Raid, Dungeon, and PvP Season 2: includes a seasonal Mythic Keystone dungeon affix themed around the Jailer’s power.

We’ll keep this page updated with any additional details that come out, but this BlizzConline has been quite the treat for WoW fans everywhere! So get ready to raid, Chains of Domination is coming!