Is Overwatch 2 switching to 5v5? Players notice key clues in sequel’s gameplay footage

Published: 22/Feb/2021 0:31

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch 2 role rework
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2

Overwatch players wanting to see some radical changes with Overwatch 2 may be in luck, as it seems the game could be changing from its current 6v6 format to 5v5.

Fans got to learn more info about the upcoming sequel during a BlizzCon 2021 presentation and while there were a couple of hidden secrets such as the unannounced Junker Queen hero and even a clan system, one of the larger features seemed hidden in plain sight.

Players observed how seemingly all the PvP footage shown had five heroes on both teams – a big departure from the six-on-six matches we have now. Most notably too, is the fact that it appears that teams have just one tank each.

In a way, despite the fact the developers never outright said the game would move to five-on-five, it was potentially hinted at.

Reinhardt and McCree are happy
Blizzard Entertainment
Tanks in Overwatch 2 getting major overhauls.

Early on in the presentation, the developers discussed role updates and new passives for the three roles: supports, DPS and tanks.

DPS heroes could be getting a movement bonus, supports have automatic self-healing that kicks in, and tanks have less knockback in addition to generating less ultimate charge for enemies shooting them.

“One of the more shocking changes that we’ve been exploring in Overwatch 2 PvP is a change to the tank role entirely,” Game Director Jeff Kaplan said. “We want to try to make them more toe-to-toe brawlers and less characters that just stand back and protect other people.”

Some of the examples given were that Reinhardt could have two Fire Strike charges and even cancel his pin mid-charge – something many tank players have wanted for a long time.

Making tanks so much deadlier by themselves could very well indicate that teams will now consist of two DPS, two supports, and just one tank.

One of Overwatch’s first-ever Experimental Cards even let players try out the game with three DPS, two supports, and one really over-tuned tank, so there have been some clues that this is the direction Blizzard has wanted to take things.

There is, however, one image floating around that very well could undo all this theory-crafting by fans and it’s of the lifeless corpse of a Roadhog on the freshly unveiled New York map, presumably on the same team as an enemy Winston.

The Roadhog model does look smaller than the one currently in Overwatch, suggesting a few possibilities: Roadhog be moving to the DPS category, the devs were using it as a placeholder for a new hero, or the game is staying six-on-six.

Nonetheless, it’s definitely an interesting development and one that fans are certainly going to be watching closely as more information about Overwatch 2 rolls out in the months ahead.

A new Call of Duty: Warzone glitch is a departure from the norm, as it rudely ends the match early before generously gifting every single player in the lobby a victory.

Battling in the nooks and crannies of Verdansk can be a confusing experience. Maybe you have casually sauntered around a dark, empty building only to come face to face with a practically invisible, camping Roze skin. Or, even worse, maybe you’ve run into hackers who simply knew where you were despite all powers of Ghost and finesse movement combined.

But the most confusing thing in Warzone is often when unintended things happen, such as dying to gas as someone abuses a stim glitch in the storm. Bugs and glitches have abused countless Verdansk warriors, from the stim glitch to the loadout freeze glitch and invisibility bugs.

This latest glitch has a very different vibe to it, though. Instead of being exploited by a minority of cheating players, it simply gives the entire lobby a win. While that’s likely annoying for players on heaters, things could be way worse than receiving a Warzone participation trophy.

When you think Activision cant surprise you aby more from CODWarzone

In a video shared to Reddit by ‘LegendWho,’ their team was getting toward the end of a Solos match with about 50 players remaining when, suddenly, the game shifted to a kill cam. Like the “Final Kill” cam during multiplayer matches, a replay of the latest kill started playing and the in-game chat opened up.

Very quickly, it was clear that nobody had any idea what was happening. The player had been casually driving around in a truck when they were joined by a variety of equally perplexed players as a wall of “eh?” and “what the f**k?” exclamations hit the game chat.

Wondering what on earth could have happened, they brought the topic to Reddit and also checked what was going on using the SBMM app. With that, they found out that literally everyone in the lobby was given a win for the match.

warzone reddit
Reddit
Some of the comments from LegendWho’s Reddit post.

At this point, it’s unclear what causes this glitch or how prevalent it is. In early February, a similar issue popped up where a team was given a win before landing, but that one was never confirmed to have been a win for every team in the lobby. 

While this isn’t as pressing an issue as glitches like the Stim and invisibility ones, it is a very confusing one and has yet to be placed on Raven Software’s radar — as evidenced by its absence on their Warzone Trello board.