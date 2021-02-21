Unannounced Overwatch 2 hero & possible clan system leaked in BlizzCon video

Blizzard revealed a lot of new information about Overwatch 2 during their BlizzCon presentation, but have seemingly shown even more than they intended, with a hero and clan system potentially leaked.

Lots of new information about Overwatch 2 was shown off on February 19, including PvE talents, story missions and even some cool gameplay featuring the only confirmed sequel hero thus far, Sojourn. However, one other new hero was spotted by eagle-eyed fans.

Although her design may not be finished, at least judging by the brief glimpse of her in the video, fans noticed that the rumored Junker Queen hero was being worked on.

The Junker Queen is a mysterious character with lore connected to the Junkertown map where she serves as the leader of the Junker faction.

In a screenshot posted to Reddit, the hero’s gauntlets and even her ax-like weapon appeared on the screen.

While it may be odd to just have her gauntlets and weapon and not the rest of her body, one theory fans have is that these are first-person assets, which would make sense given that lack of other visuals.

Sadly, that’s about all there is to see and the image doesn’t give any further clues on what her role could potentially be. Nonetheless, she wasn’t the only part of the video that has people talking.

Clan system possibly leaked

The BlizzCon 2021 Behind the Scenes video also featured some screenshots of skill trees. Amusingly, right below the player’s name, some green text was visibility blurred out, raising some eyebrows.

However, in an official Overwatch 2 blog post, the blur isn’t there and we can clearly see the words “Clan C9,” suggesting that a guild system could finally be introduced.

Fans have been wanting to see a clan system implemented in Overwatch for a very long time, and while it wasn’t officially announced, it’s weird to see the inconsistency with the text being blurred out in the video, but remaining for the blog.

Of course, that’s all we have to go on right now regarding the system as no other details were shown, so it’s unclear if clans are connected to all Blizzard titles or just Overwatch.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but it’s obvious that Blizzard has a lot more in store for us than what was officially shown off at BlizzCon.