Overwatch

Unannounced Overwatch 2 hero & possible clan system leaked in BlizzCon video

Published: 21/Feb/2021 17:39

by Michael Gwilliam
McCree in New York in Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2

Blizzard revealed a lot of new information about Overwatch 2 during their BlizzCon presentation, but have seemingly shown even more than they intended, with a hero and clan system potentially leaked.

Lots of new information about Overwatch 2 was shown off on February 19, including PvE talents, story missions and even some cool gameplay featuring the only confirmed sequel hero thus far, Sojourn. However, one other new hero was spotted by eagle-eyed fans.

Although her design may not be finished, at least judging by the brief glimpse of her in the video, fans noticed that the rumored Junker Queen hero was being worked on.

The Junker Queen is a mysterious character with lore connected to the Junkertown map where she serves as the leader of the Junker faction.

In a screenshot posted to Reddit, the hero’s gauntlets and even her ax-like weapon appeared on the screen.

While it may be odd to just have her gauntlets and weapon and not the rest of her body, one theory fans have is that these are first-person assets, which would make sense given that lack of other visuals.

Sadly, that’s about all there is to see and the image doesn’t give any further clues on what her role could potentially be. Nonetheless, she wasn’t the only part of the video that has people talking.

Bits of the Junkerqueen can be seen t-posing in the background of the Behind the Scenes video from Overwatch

Clan system possibly leaked

The BlizzCon 2021 Behind the Scenes video also featured some screenshots of skill trees. Amusingly, right below the player’s name, some green text was visibility blurred out, raising some eyebrows.

However, in an official Overwatch 2 blog post, the blur isn’t there and we can clearly see the words “Clan C9,” suggesting that a guild system could finally be introduced.

Fans have been wanting to see a clan system implemented in Overwatch for a very long time, and while it wasn’t officially announced, it’s weird to see the inconsistency with the text being blurred out in the video, but remaining for the blog.

Clan system in Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Is a clan system coming to Overwatch 2?

Of course, that’s all we have to go on right now regarding the system as no other details were shown, so it’s unclear if clans are connected to all Blizzard titles or just Overwatch.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but it’s obvious that Blizzard has a lot more in store for us than what was officially shown off at BlizzCon.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Winter OTW countdown: Release date, predictions, more

Published: 21/Feb/2021 17:31

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Ones to Watch predictions
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS might go back to the well and release a round of winter transfer Ones to Watch cards for FIFA 21. So, we’ve got predictions and an estimate on when they could release. 

Over the years, FIFA Ultimate Team has followed real-world performances closer and closer with promos like Team of the Week, Headliners, Future Stars, and more.

In the past few years, they’ve also released Ones to Watch cards based on real-life transfers. These cards are based on the biggest transfers in world football and upgrade if a chosen player grabs an in-form card.

Seeing as there is also a January transfer window, EA have also dropped Winter OTW’s as well, and they might do so again in FIFA 21. So, here’s what we know.

FIFA 21 OTW 2
EA SPORTS
Some cracking players have OTW cards in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Winter OTW release date

Just like a few promos from years gone by, there’s no confirmation that Winter OTW will be releasing soon – if at all. Though, there are spaces in the promo calendar for it.

FIFA fans are still expecting Winter Refresh after the end of Future Stars, and given that they’re both winter-based, a new batch of OTW cards could slot in there.

Future Stars has concluded, so we could see it between February 22, and February 26, depending on when EA want to kick off their promos. Again, it’s not confirmed to happen, but there is space.

FIFA 21 Winter OTW predictions

In terms of who could get in the new batch of cards, that’s a little easier to figure out, given they’re based on real-world transfers.

Dominik Szoboszlai swapped RB Salzburg for RB Leipzig and would surely be a shoo-in. As would Papu Gomez, Seb Haller, and Morgan Sanson who joined Sevilla, Ajax, and Aston Villa respectively.

There probably won’t be 23 or 25 released, but at least starting XI would be nice.

  • RB: Joakim Mæhle – Atalanta
  • RB: Ainsley Maitland-Nile – West Brom
  • CB: Ozan Kabak – Liverpool
  • LM: Demarai Gray – Bayer Leverkusen
  • CM: Morgan Sanson – Aston Villa
  • CM: Geoffrey Kondogbia – Atletico Madrid
  • CAM: Papu Gomez – Sevilla
  • CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Leipzig
  • CAM: Jese Lingard – West Ham United
  • CAM: Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal
  • LW: Stephan El Shaarawy – Roma
  • RW: Takumi Minamino – Southampton
  • ST: Seb Haller – Ajax
  • ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta – Crystal Palace
  • ST: Moussa Dembélé – Atletico Madrid

As noted, this promo isn’t confirmed yet, but EA have plenty of content to work with if they want to.

If there any updates on the promos, you can find the latest updates on our Twitter pages – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch.