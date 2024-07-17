Overwatch 2 players have made their own 6v6 mode to prove it’s “better” as talks of the original team size’s return to continue to ramp up.

Ever since the swap to Overwatch 2’s 5v5 format, a subsection of players have been asking for a return to 6v6. Over the years, many players have even created their own workshop modes to recapture Overwatch’s original feeling.

In recent months, the conversation has only grown larger, largely stemming from a poll in which players were asked which they preferred. Overwatch 2’s director, Aaron Keller, even addressed the debate, promising he’ll talk about it in the next dev update.

As the conversation refuses to die down, players have now made their own version of 6v6 in Overwatch 2, and many are calling it “better” than 5v5.

Recreations of Overwatch 1 in OW2 are nothing new, with emulations being made since last year, however, this new 6v6 mode is dedicated to “incorporating all of the Overwatch 2 content into a 6v6 environment”.

Created by ieToastie, they’ve left Doomfist as a Tank and retained many features certain heroes got in reworks, such as Bastion and Sombra.

In the workshop patch notes for the mode, both DPS and Support passives were removed, with Tank passives taking a heavy nerf to put them on a level playing field.

Additionally, pretty much every hero had some of their numbers decreased to not make the addition of another player too overbearing.

Overwatch 2 streamer Samito, who has been a vocal supporter of reverting back to 6v6, uses this workshop mode for his 6v6 pick-up games and has supported ieToastie’s hero balancing.

“The 6v6 workshop code is more fun than any of the last six seasons of Overwatch 2,” Samito proclaimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) about the mode

Another Overwatch 2 streamer, Jay3, organized viewer pugs of the mode, also claiming it was “better” than 5v5 in his video, with many in the comments section agreeing.

We know for certain the next dev update from Blizzard will be about 6v6, with Keller claiming the upcoming blog post is quite long. So we’ll have to wait and see wait and see how Overwatch 2’s devs respond to the community’s outcry for a return to 6v6.