How to counter Overwatch ultimate abilities as Genji: Tips & tricks

Overwatch’s Genji is one of the game’s most polarizing DPS heroes. You’ll love to hate this guide that breaks every ultimate that Genji can perfectly counter ultimates using his Deflect.

When it comes to Overwatch’s Genji, players are completely split. While aggressive DPS mains are obsessed with his fragging capability, other players often associate the robotic ninja with tryhards and smurfs.

Despite his notorious reputation, however, he remains ever popular, contributing three entries to Blizzard’s top 10 most used skins of 2020.

So, for you Genji mains out there, we’ve listed every ultimate that the Japanese hero can counter with his Deflect ability, as well as broken down just how to do it.

What Ultimates can Genji Deflect?

As we are all very much aware, Genji’s Deflect ability does exactly what it’s name says; it sends bullets back in the direction they came from.

Therefore, when it comes to sending Ultimates back at their original owner, the powerful ability must involve some sort of projectile. Don’t try and bat Sombra’s EMP back at her, because even in the insanity of the Overwatch universe that isn’t going to work.

A full list of deflectable ultimates is below:

DPS:

Tracer

McCree

Pharrah

Reaper

Hanzo

Bastion

Mei

Soldier 76

Tank:

Roadhog

Winston

Zarya

How to deflect ults as Genji

The important thing when it comes to trying out this little trick in your ranked or Quick Play games is that timing is literally everything. Being able to watch for the perfect moment is vital to success, otherwise you’ll end up flying off screen because of Tracer’s Pulse Bomb.

Here’s some tips to try and help you master your reflexes:

Look out for enemy’s pinging that their Ult is ready: the little symbol appears above their heads. Listen for Ultimate voice lines: you’ll always hear them coming before you see them. Look out for the oncoming projectile: you know who’s throwing it, so watch them closely. Deflect away from your team: make sure you don’t help Hanzo out by sending his Dragonstrike into the backline. Capitalize on the surprise: whip out that Dragon Blade and go to town.

Genji isn’t the easiest hero to master, but when you do you’ll reap the rewards. So try out this little trick and see if you can decimate the competition. You can find more tricks in our dedicated Overwatch hub.