Logo
Overwatch

How to counter Overwatch ultimate abilities as Genji: Tips & tricks

Published: 18/Feb/2021 14:11

by Lauren Bergin
Geni_Overwatch_deflect-ultimates_trick
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Genji

Overwatch’s Genji is one of the game’s most polarizing DPS heroes. You’ll love to hate this guide that breaks every ultimate that Genji can perfectly counter ultimates using his Deflect.

When it comes to Overwatch’s Genji, players are completely split. While aggressive DPS mains are obsessed with his fragging capability, other players often associate the robotic ninja with tryhards and smurfs.

Despite his notorious reputation, however, he remains ever popular, contributing three entries to Blizzard’s top 10 most used skins of 2020.

So, for you Genji mains out there, we’ve listed every ultimate that the Japanese hero can counter with his Deflect ability, as well as broken down just how to do it.

What Ultimates can Genji Deflect?

Blizzard Entertainment
Genji’s Deflect can send many abilities – including ultimates – back at the enemy.

As we are all very much aware, Genji’s Deflect ability does exactly what it’s name says; it sends bullets back in the direction they came from.

Therefore, when it comes to sending Ultimates back at their original owner, the powerful ability must involve some sort of projectile. Don’t try and bat Sombra’s EMP back at her, because even in the insanity of the Overwatch universe that isn’t going to work.

A full list of deflectable ultimates is below:

DPS:

  • Tracer
  • McCree
  • Pharrah
  • Reaper
  • Hanzo
  • Bastion
  • Mei
  • Soldier 76

Tank:

  • Roadhog
  • Winston
  • Zarya

How to deflect ults as Genji

Overwatch Genji in-game
Blizzard Entertainment
Ready to cause some chaos?

The important thing when it comes to trying out this little trick in your ranked or Quick Play games is that timing is literally everything. Being able to watch for the perfect moment is vital to success, otherwise you’ll end up flying off screen because of Tracer’s Pulse Bomb.

Here’s some tips to try and help you master your reflexes:

  1. Look out for enemy’s pinging that their Ult is ready: the little symbol appears above their heads.
  2. Listen for Ultimate voice lines: you’ll always hear them coming before you see them.
  3. Look out for the oncoming projectile: you know who’s throwing it, so watch them closely.
  4. Deflect away from your team: make sure you don’t help Hanzo out by sending his Dragonstrike into the backline.
  5. Capitalize on the surprise: whip out that Dragon Blade and go to town.

Genji isn’t the easiest hero to master, but when you do you’ll reap the rewards. So try out this little trick and see if you can decimate the competition. You can find more tricks in our dedicated Overwatch hub.

Business

Gaming social platform eFuse secures $6m investment from NBA and NFL stars

Published: 18/Feb/2021 14:00

by Adam Fitch
eFuse Logo
eFuse

Share

Gaming and esports social media platform eFuse have raised $6m in post-seed investment from major athletes across basketball and American football.

The company dub themselves as the “LinkedIn for gamers” and have raised new capital in an effort to accelerate their growth. They’re said to have welcomed 500,000 users to their platform so far.

eFuse are banking on discoverability being a major player in their eventual success, allowing gamers to show off their in-game credentials, gameplay highlights, and resume.

Those who contributed in the investment round include Philadelphia 76ers’ Seth Curry, Cleveland Browns’ Denzel Ward, Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, and New England Patriots’ Chase Winovich.

Women of the eRena
eFuse
eFuse held ‘Women of the eRena,’ a tournament for female gamers in December 2020.

Utilizing the newly-raised funds, eFuse will delve into product development and user acquisition in an attempt to accelerate their growth. They also plan to make more key hires on their mission to becoming profitable — much like their recent hires of Herb May and Neil Duffy.

The platform goes beyond what LinkedIn offers to users. They host ‘eRena’ esports events, which includes a tournament series built exclusively for female gamers, and aggregates scholarship and job opportunities specifically tailored towards gaming and esports.

“eFuse is tackling esports’ discovery and diversity problem head-on,” said Bill Baumel, managing director at the Ohio Innovation Fund, who served as the lead investor in the round. “We see only growth opportunities as eFuse applies its funding to meet the opportunity and define the ‘networking for gamers’ segment.”

eFuse are based in Columbus Ohio and have over 20 employees. They are led by CEO Matthew Benson, who was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the gaming category for 2021.