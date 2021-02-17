 Insane Overwatch trick makes Mei and Widowmaker a lethal combo - Dexerto
Overwatch

Insane Overwatch trick makes Mei and Widowmaker a lethal combo

Published: 17/Feb/2021 20:10

by Michael Gwilliam
Mei and Widowmaker in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Mei Widowmaker

Widowmaker and Mei are two Overwatch heroes that you’d think don’t have very much chemistry together, but as it turns out, the two can pack one heck of a punch with a simple combo that catches enemies off guard.

Aside from these heroes having an element of sniping in their kits, the two couldn’t be more polar opposite from each other.

Mei is one of the most durable DPS heroes in Overwatch, with 250 HP, cryro-freeze for healing and immunity, and a wall that can split off enemies while acting as a barrier.

Widowmaker, on the other hand, has the second-lowest HP in the game with 175, can deal the most single-shot damage, and has a grapple to reach higher locations.

Mei freezes a Roadhog
Blizzard Entertainment
Mei’s wall can come in handy for boosting teammates.

The key to the chemistry between the two heroes lies in the execution of the wall and grapple abilities. If performed right, Widowmaker can reach even more preposterous spots to snipe targets from afar.

Overwatch streamers TSM Gale and Kephrii were able to use this trick to great effect during a match on Eichenwalde.

While defending Point A, Gale coordinated with the Mei to time the wall right as he grappled onto a building.

Buildings in Overwatch are interesting in that heroes tend to slide off of rooftops and can’t maintain their position on top. This is where Mei’s Ice Wall comes into play. By putting the wall on the roof, Widowmaker gets more height and can pick her shots.

As you can see in the clip, Gale performs a grapple jump for some air time before landing on the rooftop Ice Wall.

With this new height, he’s able to pick his target and snipe the enemy Echo player despite having a Mercy pocket. He even managed to land some shots on other enemies before the wall’s duration elapsed.

Widowmaker Kerrigan scopes in
Blizzard Entertainment
Widowmaker can just keep clicking heads from afar.

“That was f**king insane, Kephrii, that shot I just hit!” Gale beamed with pride. “Yeah dude, it was crazy!”

To close out the ingenious clip, Gale managed to pick off the enemy Widowmaker with a perfectly-placed headshot to assert dominance.

Next time you’re queuing up in ranked, try giving this trick a shot to catch the enemy team by surprise and secure easy frags.

League of Legends patch 11.4 is just around the corner ⁠— and here are the complete patch notes including more changes to jungle experience, and Samira nerfs that aim to give the notorious ADC more “weakness.”

After a mega-sized patch 11.3 last time, the League balance team has taken a step back from lengthy change lists. Instead, the Riot devs are now taking a closer look at jungle, which they believe has “too much influence over the game.”

On top of that, the LoL team is taking another swing at Season 11’s top healing items like Moonstone Renewer, the main part of the “Moonstone Staff” combo.

A number of champions are also set to be nerfed, including Samira ⁠— Riot are aiming to “open up some weakness” for the controversial ADC ⁠— as well as Camille, Skarner, and pro play darlings like Renekton and Kai’Sa.

Here are all the details on League of Legends patch 11.4, coming this week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.4?

The next League of Legends patch of Season 11 is expected to roll out on Thursday, February 18. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST, and will be rolled out to all regions around 6am PT (8am GMT) from there.

This update will be dropping a day late due to Presidents’ Day.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the League servers will be disabled three hours before the new patch is deployed. This will begin around 3am PT on Feb. 18 for NA players, and 5am GMT for EU players.

Healing in League should drop a little if Riot can get the "Moonstone Staff" combo under control.
Riot Games
Riot are having another crack at the “Moonstone Renewer” combo in LoL patch 11.4.

LoL patch 11.4 changes

Samira having “weakness” added via nerfs

The Desert Rose has been a top-performer in the bot lane since her patch 10.19 release, with her burst damage extraordinary among ADC champions.

Due to her unique playstyle, Samira has been a tricky one to balance for the League dev team; she’s boasted a positive win rate since release, even with a huge 15.38% pick rate. Even worse — in Riot’s eyes — she’s being banned in 47.46% of all solo queue games.

To counteract her influence, the LoL devs are nerfing her slightly. These nerfs should “open up some weaknesses” for the ADC. There’s also a hope the number drops (to be revealed this week) will “remove tools” for her counterplay.

Samira was dominating League of Legends solo queue after her patch 10.19 release.
Riot Games
Samira has been dominating League of Legends solo queue since her patch 10.19 release.

Riot removing “influence” with jungle changes

Now that we’re a few patches into Season 11, the League balance team is taking another look at junglers, and how much power they wield in the game in 2021.

“One set of changes we’re working on for 11.4 is some position nerfs for jungle,” Yetter explained. “These should take jungle power down to Season 10 levels. Currently, the position is holding too much influence over the game.”

The Gromp, Krug, and Razorbeak camps will take more effort to kill, Yetter confirmed, and grant less gold and experience. This is to keep jungler experience cowled slightly.

These changes will mainly impact carry junglers like Graves and Nidalee, who have had a near-uncontested reign over the Rift since the start of Season 11. The nerfs also mean Riot can bundle a “few buffs” in 11.4 without fear of “power creep.”

Worlds power pick Nidalee is one of the many champions getting nerfed in LoL Patch 10.21.
Riot Games
Nidalee is one carry jungler that will be hit hard by patch 11.4’s changes.

League patch 11.4 will have no new skins

Each League of Legends patch usually carries with it a new bundle of skins, ready for sale. This time around, however, it looks like Riot Games won’t be pulling the trigger on cosmetic releases across the next fortnight.

“No new skins this cycle, catch y’all next time!” Riot Moonstone said.

“Just putting that out there since y’all are making fake skin previews and leaks since there wasn’t one.”

Take a look at the complete League of Legends 11.4 update patch notes, courtesy of Riot Games.

League of Legends patch 11.4 notes

Champions

Amumu

BASE STATS

  • HEALTH 613 ⇒ 615

E – TANTRUM

  • BASE DAMAGE 75/95/115/135/155 ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175

Braum

R – GLACIAL FISSURE

  • COOLDOWN 140/120/100 seconds ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds

Caitlyn

BASE STATS

  • DAMAGE GROWTH 3.3 ⇒ 3.8
  • ATTACK SPEED GROWTH 3.5% ⇒ 4%

Camille

W – TACTICAL SWEEP

  • COOLDOWN 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds ⇒ 17/15.5/14/12.5/11 seconds

Fiora

PASSIVE – DUELIST’S DANCE

  • MARK DAMAGE 2.5% (+4.5% per 100 AD) ⇒ 3% (+5.5% per 100 AD)

Jinx

BASE STATS

  • HEALTH 550 ⇒ 610

Kai’Sa

Q – ICATHIAN RAIN

  • BASE DAMAGE PER MISSILE 45/61.25/77.5/93.75/110 ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100
  • MAX SINGLE-TARGET BASE DAMAGE 101.25/137.8125/174.375/210.9375/247.5 ⇒ 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225
  • MAX EVOLVED SINGLE-TARGET BASE DAMAGE 168/75/229.6875/290.625/351.5625/412.5 ⇒ 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375

Katarina

R – DEATH LOTUS

  • ON-HIT DAMAGE RATIO 25% ⇒ 25/30/35%
  • DAMAGE PER KNIFE 15% bonus AD (+9.9% per 100% total AS) ⇒ 16% bonus AD (+12.8% per 100% total AS)
  • NEW – TOOLTIP CLARIFICATION Death Lotus’ tooltip now specifies it applies on-attack effects, in addition to on-hit effects.

Lee Sin

Q – SONIC WAVE

  • COOLDOWN 11/10/9/8/7 seconds ⇒ 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

Renekton

Q – CULL THE MEEK

  • NON-CHAMPION BASE HEALING 3/4.5/6/7.5/9 ⇒ 3/4/5/6/7
  • ENHANCED NON-CHAMPION BASE HEALING 9/13.5/18/22.5/27 ⇒ 9/12/15/18/21

Samira

PASSIVE – DAREDEVIL IMPULSE

  • BONUS DAMAGE RATIO 7.5% AD ⇒ 3.5%-10.5% AD (levels 1-18)

Q – FLAIR

  • DAMAGE RATIO 100% AD ⇒ 80/87.5/95/102.5/110% AD

W – BLADE WHIRL

  • DURATION 1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds

E – WILD RUSH

  • REMOVEDALLY TARGETING Samira no longer dashes through allies
  • NEW – EYE ON THE TOWER Samira can now dash through enemy towers, but will target champions over towers
  • DASH SPEED 2050 ⇒ 1600

R – INFERNO TRIGGER

  • COOLDOWN 3 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

Skarner

BASE STATS

  • HEALTH 601 ⇒ 580
  • HEALTH GROWTH 90 ⇒ 85

Soraka

Q – STARCALL

  • MOVEMENT SPEED BONUS 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% ⇒ 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%

W – ASTRAL INFUSION

  • BASE HEAL 90/125/160/195/230 ⇒ 100/135/170/205/240

Talon

W – RAKE

  • COOLDOWN 9 seconds ⇒ 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds
  • BONUS DAMAGE RATIO 40% AD ⇒ 55% AD

Tryndamere

BASE STATS

  • DAMAGE 69 ⇒ 72

Urgot

W – PURGE

  • ON-HIT DAMAGE RATIO 50% ⇒ 75%

Varus

W – BLIGHTED QUIVER

  • EMPOWERED Q BONUS DAMAGE Increased by 0-50% (based on channel time) ⇒ Increased by 0-80% (based on channel time)
  • MAX MISSING HEALTH DAMAGE 9/12/15/18/21% (levels 1/4/7/10/13) ⇒ 10.8/14.4/18/21.6/25.2 (levels 1/4/7/10/13)

Veigar

  • Q mana cost 40-60 ⇒ 30-60.
  • R cooldown 120-80 ⇒ 120-60 seconds.

Viego

Q – BALEFUL STRIKE

  • COST 40/45/50/55/60 ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50

R – PRIMORDIAL BURST

  • COOLDOWN 120/100/80 seconds ⇒ 120/90/60 seconds

Items

Chempunk Chainsword

  • Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Cosmic Drive

  • REMOVED – SPELLDANCE MOVEMENT SPEED Cosmic Drive no longer grants bonus movement speed when dealing ability damage
  • NEW – PUT IT IN COSMIC DRIVE If you have at least 160 ability power, gain 20 ability haste and 10-30 movement speed (based on level)
  • ABILITY HASTE 30  20

Everfrost

  • BUILD PATH Lost Chapter + Blasting Wand + 1250 gold ⇒ Lost Chapter + Blasting Wand + Kindlegem + 450 gold
  • HEALTH 200 ⇒ 250
  • GLACIATE DAMAGE 100 (+30% AP) ⇒ 125 (+25% AP)
  • GLACIATE CAST TIME 0.25 seconds ⇒ 0.15 seconds

Eternal Winter (Ornn Upgrade)

  • HEALTH 300 ⇒ 350
  • GLACIATE DAMAGE 100 (+30% AP) ⇒ 125 (+25% AP)

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

  • Attacked speed 40% ⇒ 45%.

Moonstone Renewer

  • STARLIT GRACE ALLY HEAL 70-100 (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 50-100 (based on ally’s level)

Morellonomicon

  • Ability power 70 ⇒ 80.

Mortal Reminder

  • Attack damage 20 ⇒ 25.

Jungle Camp Changes

Gromp

  • EXPERIENCE 135/138.375/145.125/155.25/168.75/182.25 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) ⇒ 125/128.125/134.375/143.75/156.25/168.75 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)
  • GOLD 105 ⇒ 85

Large Krug

  • EXPERIENCE 37/37.925/39.775/42.55/42.55/46.25/46.25/49.95 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) ⇒ 27/27.675/29.025/31.05/31.05/33.75/33.75/36.45 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)
  • GOLD 42 ⇒ 32

Small Krug

  • EXPERIENCE 18/18/.45/19.35/20.7/20.7/22.5/22.5/24.3 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) ⇒ 16/16/16.4/17.2/18.4/18.4/20/20/21.6 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)

Crimson Raptor

  • EXPERIENCE 45/46.125/48.375/51.75/56.25/60.75 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) ⇒ 35/35.875/37.625/40.25/43.75/47.25 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)
  • GOLD 45 ⇒ 35

Incoming Healing Update

  • Incoming healing only displays for that player and their allies
  • Incoming healing now has a special bar treatment to differentiate it from other health bar effects

In-game Shop Updates

  • You can now drag the corner of the shop to scale the size up and down. Be careful, it’s ticklish!
  • The Quickbuy Panel has gained some additional smarts around trinkets. It will now automatically swap the order of the trinkets depending on the one you have equipped to save you a bit of time.
  • Bug fixes and performance improvements

Bugfixes / QoL Changes

  • LEAGUE CLIENT: The loyalty badge is no longer missing from Collections
  • LEAGUE CLIENT: Fixed a memory leak that would happen with every mission’s celebration in the post-game, providing improved reliability
  • Rell’s Passive – Break the Mold’s armor shred VFX have been adjusted when affecting minions or small monsters
  • Fixed a bug where Jinx’s Q – Switcheroo’s rocket AS penalty was also affecting her base AS, not just her bonus AS
  • Adjusted Sterak’s Gage’s AD to the appropriate amount
  • Fixed a bug where Control Wards would be unavailable to purchase when a slot in the player’s inventory became empty after using consumables outside the Fountain
  • Fixed a bug where Talon’s R – Shadow Assault would become visible to enemies when he kills any enemy with it while holding Duskblade of Draktharr
  • Fixed a bug where Duskblade of Draktharr’s invisibility would be cancelled if the champion holding it earned a takedown while invisible
  • Fixed a bug where a rooted or grounded champion would still be able to use Stridebreaker
  • Fixed a bug where Galeforce’s Cloudburst would launch less projectiles than intended when the champion is teleported to Mordekaiser’s R – Realm of Death while channeling it