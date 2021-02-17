Insane Overwatch trick makes Mei and Widowmaker a lethal combo - Dexerto

Widowmaker and Mei are two Overwatch heroes that you’d think don’t have very much chemistry together, but as it turns out, the two can pack one heck of a punch with a simple combo that catches enemies off guard.

Aside from these heroes having an element of sniping in their kits, the two couldn’t be more polar opposite from each other.

Mei is one of the most durable DPS heroes in Overwatch, with 250 HP, cryro-freeze for healing and immunity, and a wall that can split off enemies while acting as a barrier.

Widowmaker, on the other hand, has the second-lowest HP in the game with 175, can deal the most single-shot damage, and has a grapple to reach higher locations.

The key to the chemistry between the two heroes lies in the execution of the wall and grapple abilities. If performed right, Widowmaker can reach even more preposterous spots to snipe targets from afar.

Overwatch streamers TSM Gale and Kephrii were able to use this trick to great effect during a match on Eichenwalde.

While defending Point A, Gale coordinated with the Mei to time the wall right as he grappled onto a building.

THE MEI WIDOW TECH SYNERGY IS TOO GOOD @Kephrii pic.twitter.com/xbIfHTUWCi — TSM Gale (@Gale_Adelade) February 17, 2021

Buildings in Overwatch are interesting in that heroes tend to slide off of rooftops and can’t maintain their position on top. This is where Mei’s Ice Wall comes into play. By putting the wall on the roof, Widowmaker gets more height and can pick her shots.

As you can see in the clip, Gale performs a grapple jump for some air time before landing on the rooftop Ice Wall.

With this new height, he’s able to pick his target and snipe the enemy Echo player despite having a Mercy pocket. He even managed to land some shots on other enemies before the wall’s duration elapsed.

“That was f**king insane, Kephrii, that shot I just hit!” Gale beamed with pride. “Yeah dude, it was crazy!”

To close out the ingenious clip, Gale managed to pick off the enemy Widowmaker with a perfectly-placed headshot to assert dominance.

Next time you’re queuing up in ranked, try giving this trick a shot to catch the enemy team by surprise and secure easy frags.