Insane Overwatch trick makes Mei and Widowmaker a lethal combo - Dexerto

Widowmaker and Mei are two Overwatch heroes that you’d think don’t have very much chemistry together, but as it turns out, the two can pack one heck of a punch with a simple combo that catches enemies off guard.
Aside from these heroes having an element of sniping in their kits, the two couldn’t be more polar opposite from each other.
Mei is one of the most durable DPS heroes in Overwatch, with 250 HP, cryro-freeze for healing and immunity, and a wall that can split off enemies while acting as a barrier.
Widowmaker, on the other hand, has the second-lowest HP in the game with 175, can deal the most single-shot damage, and has a grapple to reach higher locations.
Mei’s wall can come in handy for boosting teammates.
The key to the chemistry between the two heroes lies in the execution of the wall and grapple abilities. If performed right, Widowmaker can reach even more preposterous spots to snipe targets from afar.
Buildings in Overwatch are interesting in that heroes tend to slide off of rooftops and can’t maintain their position on top. This is where Mei’s Ice Wall comes into play. By putting the wall on the roof, Widowmaker gets more height and can pick her shots.
As you can see in the clip, Gale performs a grapple jump for some air time before landing on the rooftop Ice Wall.
With this new height, he’s able to pick his target and snipe the enemy Echo player despite having a Mercy pocket. He even managed to land some shots on other enemies before the wall’s duration elapsed.
Widowmaker can just keep clicking heads from afar.
“That was f**king insane, Kephrii, that shot I just hit!” Gale beamed with pride. “Yeah dude, it was crazy!”
To close out the ingenious clip, Gale managed to pick off the enemy Widowmaker with a perfectly-placed headshot to assert dominance.
Next time you’re queuing up in ranked, try giving this trick a shot to catch the enemy team by surprise and secure easy frags.
League of Legends patch 11.4 is just around the corner — and here are the complete patch notes including more changes to jungle experience, and Samira nerfs that aim to give the notorious ADC more “weakness.”
After a mega-sized patch 11.3 last time, the League balance team has taken a step back from lengthy change lists. Instead, the Riot devs are now taking a closer look at jungle, which they believe has “too much influence over the game.”
On top of that, the LoL team is taking another swing at Season 11’s top healing items like Moonstone Renewer, the main part of the “Moonstone Staff” combo.
A number of champions are also set to be nerfed, including Samira — Riot are aiming to “open up some weakness” for the controversial ADC — as well as Camille, Skarner, and pro play darlings like Renekton and Kai’Sa.
Here are all the details on League of Legends patch 11.4, coming this week.
When is League of Legends patch 11.4?
The next League of Legends patch of Season 11 is expected to roll out on Thursday, February 18. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST, and will be rolled out to all regions around 6am PT (8am GMT) from there.
This update will be dropping a day late due to Presidents’ Day.
Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the League servers will be disabled three hours before the new patch is deployed. This will begin around 3am PT on Feb. 18 for NA players, and 5am GMT for EU players.
Riot are having another crack at the “Moonstone Renewer” combo in LoL patch 11.4.
LoL patch 11.4 changes
Samira having “weakness” added via nerfs
The Desert Rose has been a top-performer in the bot lane since her patch 10.19 release, with her burst damage extraordinary among ADC champions.
Due to her unique playstyle, Samira has been a tricky one to balance for the League dev team; she’s boasted a positive win rate since release, even with a huge 15.38% pick rate. Even worse — in Riot’s eyes — she’s being banned in 47.46% of all solo queue games.
To counteract her influence, the LoL devs are nerfing her slightly. These nerfs should “open up some weaknesses” for the ADC. There’s also a hope the number drops (to be revealed this week) will “remove tools” for her counterplay.
Samira has been dominating League of Legends solo queue since her patch 10.19 release.
Riot removing “influence” with jungle changes
Now that we’re a few patches into Season 11, the League balance team is taking another look at junglers, and how much power they wield in the game in 2021.
“One set of changes we’re working on for 11.4 is some position nerfs for jungle,” Yetter explained. “These should take jungle power down to Season 10 levels. Currently, the position is holding too much influence over the game.”
The Gromp, Krug, and Razorbeak camps will take more effort to kill, Yetter confirmed, and grant less gold and experience. This is to keep jungler experience cowled slightly.
These changes will mainly impact carry junglers like Graves and Nidalee, who have had a near-uncontested reign over the Rift since the start of Season 11. The nerfs also mean Riot can bundle a “few buffs” in 11.4 without fear of “power creep.”
Nidalee is one carry jungler that will be hit hard by patch 11.4’s changes.
League patch 11.4 will have no new skins
Each League of Legends patch usually carries with it a new bundle of skins, ready for sale. This time around, however, it looks like Riot Games won’t be pulling the trigger on cosmetic releases across the next fortnight.
“No new skins this cycle, catch y’all next time!” Riot Moonstone said.
“Just putting that out there since y’all are making fake skin previews and leaks since there wasn’t one.”
No new skins this PBE cycle, catch y'all next time! 💫