49-year-old Overwatch player stuns fans with outrageous tank skills

An Overwatch player is making rounds in the community after showing off some outrageous tank skills proving that no matter how old you are, you’re never too old to game.

Overwatch is a game that, although heavily teamwork-based, does have room for skilled individuals to dominate the opposition. The best part is that each of the game’s 32 heroes have the abilities needed to do just that.

However, doing so can be tricky for some, especially those who may have slower reaction times, as being quick to act in high-pressure situations is key to being successful with some heroes.

That said, a 49-year-old Overwatch has shown that regardless of age, you can make some big plays and capitalize on opportunities provided.

49-year-old Overwatch player brings the hammer down

In a clip on Reddit, the nearly half-a-century-old ‘takimeathead’ showed off a clip of themself pulling off a huge counterplay on Reinhardt.

Firstly, the tank player managed to block an oncoming Cassidy flashbang, which would have given the opposing tank room to Earthshatter during the stun duration.

Instead, by blocking it – something that can be very challenging for tank players – the experienced gamer managed to keep his team protected and slam down a huge Earthshatter of his own, knocking the squad to the ground.

From there, he was Nanoboosted and secured a 5k to win the team fight, much to the amazement of Reddit who praised the tank for his execution.

“Good job repping us old guys. We still got a few skills,” one user replied.

“I love it that older generation are still playing video games! Nice play dude,” another said.

Hopefully, takimeathead can continue to enhance his Overwatch skills in preparation for Overwatch 2 – as a beta is rumored to finally be released in the weeks ahead.