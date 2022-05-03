Game-breaking Overwatch 2 bug lets Wrecking Ball kick every other player from the match

While Wrecking Ball is known for knocking into other heroes, a new game-breaking bug in the Overwatch 2 Beta allows the Tank to quite literally knock everyone else out of the server.

We’re now one week through with the very first Overwatch 2 Beta. While the game’s popularity is soaring to greater heights than ever, the initial testing period hasn’t been without its downsides.

As expected from a Beta, we’ve already seen all sorts of issues. From hilarious texture bugs to aimbot hacks, the first week has had its fair share of setbacks. Though the latest issue may be the most significant yet as players have found a way to boot everyone else from any given lobby.

Wrecking Ball may have gone mostly unchanged in the sequel, but the Tank does have one new trick up his sleeves. With a simple grappling hook, he can instantly ruin a match for everyone else involved.

New bug allows to crash everyones game as ball while looking down and grappling the floor while mid air pic.twitter.com/6lPC0xMuI8 — Boston Fine (@InfektedOW) May 2, 2022

Wrecking Ball’s primary method of gaining speed is through his Grappling Claw ability. By latching onto a surface, the character can then launch across the map with blistering speed. Though it turns out, grappling directly into the floor can have dire consequences in Overwatch 2.

A new bug discovered on May 2 involves just that. By simply grappling straight down while off the ground, Wrecking Ball can essentially crash a game. In the blink of an eye, all other players are removed from the match due to this seemingly innocuous ability.

Regardless of what map you’re on or which mode you’re playing, this trick can flip momentum in your favor with ease. While the lobby itself doesn’t shut down, the Beta has to refill all nine remaining spots with new players. Thus, players can repeat the trick time and time again to advance any given objective and score a free win.

“I just sniped the whole server!” former Overwatch League pro Matthew ‘super’ DeLisi yelled after testing the bug for himself during a recent stream.

It’s currently unclear if the game-breaking issue is on Blizzard’s radar. Given the impact Wrecking Ball now has, there’s every change the hero may soon be restricted as devs work on a fix.

For the time being, you’ll need to be cautious of running into the character online. Whenever you spot an opposing Hammond, you could be heading back to the menu in just a matter of time.