Overwatch 2 dev says Wrecking Ball is “near the top” of potential hero rework list

The team behind Overwatch 2 is considering some changes to Wrecking Ball and another fan-favorite character.

While Wrecking Ball has been one of the weirder characters to play in the game, the developers are considering making some changes to his abilities.

But it’s not just Wrecking Ball that’s having some changes being considered, as the character, Cassidy, may also be receiving some adjustments.

While both of these characters could be seeing their playstyle changed, these updates won’t be made until next year.

Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 might be changing some heroes in 2024

During a recent livestream with players and content creators, Emongg and Flats, the game producer, Kenny Hudson, and lead hero designer, Alec Dawson, spoke about how they are looking at making changes to some characters.

The developers mention that there are a lot of changes they are looking at, and Wrecking Ball is one of the top ones they’re considering.

Later in the stream is where they brought up changing Cassidy, one of the original heroes that launched with the first game in 2016.

Due to how long he has been a part of the game, his abilities are seen as somewhat boring for many fans, and the developers expressed their displeasure with this.

They also mentioned that they’re happy with the current state of other characters like Reinhardt, who have been met with their own controversy. Unfortunately for players wanting changes to them, it doesn’t look like they will be changed anytime soon.

There was no information given about what the changes to either character would be, and it’s important to note that they may not change anything at all.