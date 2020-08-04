Every new Overwatch Summer Games 2020 skin: pictures, prices and more

It’s time once again for the fan-favorite Overwatch Summer Games, and we have all the info on each and every new hero skin arriving with one of the game’s most popular events.

The Summer Games event is a special time for the Overwatch community. Lucio mains are lacing up their skates and there’s a whole payload full of new skins for players to unlock this year.

Historically, it’s one of the most popular events with players, mostly because of all the great cosmetics that have come out in the past, as well as the new ones that get added each year.

We’ll also have the chance to unlock all past Summer Games skins while the event is going on, but for now, let’s take a look at what’s in store for 2020.

Union Jack Tracer - Epic - Week 1 Challenge Reward

The first Epic reward for the Week 1 Challenge is Union Jack Tracer. The Union Jack is the flag of the United Kingdom, and Tracer has it plastered all over this skin. Cosmetics themed on a hero's country of origin used to be the standard for Summer Games, but this year, only Tracer is getting that special treatment, it seems.

As with all Weekly Challenge skins we've seen from events, you won't just be able to purchase this one outright. That said, it won't be too difficult to unlock as you only need to win 9 games in the week it's available. Don't procrastinate though, because if you somehow don't manage to unlock it before the challenge ends, Union Jack Tracer will be gone for good.

Sand Castle Bastion - Epic - Week 2 Challenge Reward

Sand Castle Bastion is the Week 2 Challenge skin, and we have to say that it's probably the most adorable out of all the new Summer Games cosmetics this year. The loveable Omnic actually looks like he's made out of sand, and his head has been turned into that one castle-shaped bucket every single kid somehow has.

The best part of this skin though is definitely the sunglasses-wearing Ganymede. Who knew one simple accessory could make Bastion's bird friend the coolest character in Overwatch by a mile?

This one works the same as Tracer's skin, after the Week 2 Challenge wraps up it will become unavailable for players to unlock, so if you want it, don't wait around until the last day of the week to grind out those 9 wins.

Ice Cream Orisa - Epic - Week 3 Challenge Reward

Orisa gets in on the Summer Games fun with an Ice Cream skin that's perfect for those steamy summer days. Her legs have been turned into waffle cones, with chocolate dip and crushed nuts for that extra frozen treat touch.

To top it all off (quite literally), Orisa has whipped cream and a cherry on her head. While this skin is amazing, we do have to wonder if the ice cream Omnic will suffer any ill effects on hotter maps like Havana, Anubis, or Route 66. Like Tracer and Bastion before her, be sure to unlock this skin before the end of the Week 3 Challenge otherwise you won't get another chance.

Tropical Baptiste - Legendary - 3000 coins

For our first Legendary Summer Games skin of 2020, we get the wonderful Tropical Baptiste. The healer looks ready for a day hanging out at a beachside cabana bar with some shades, a tropical shirt, white shorts, and a watch to let him know when happy hour begins.

His gun and leg augmentations have also been given an island makeover and look like they're made out of bamboo. Unlike the Epic skins, Tropical Baptiste will be available in Loot Boxes and for purchase with coins, if you have an extra 3000 to spare.

Surf's Up Echo - Legendary - 3000 coins

Echo's Surf's Up skin was one of the cosmetics that got previewed before Summer Games got going on August 4. Even though we knew about it before, that doesn't make it any less awesome.

It's not just her wings that have been turned into surfboards, her armor is also looking like a beach bum's dream come true, and her blue underneath now resembles some crystal clear water.

Now, lets talk about that hair. Echo has never had a hairstyle before, and now she's looking like Goku in Super Saiyan Blue form. We don't have any DBZ crossover skins yet, so this will just have to do as the next best thing.

Lifeguard Pharah - Legendary - 3000 coins

Also previewed before the event began was Pharah's amazing new Lifeguard skin, which is an instant must-have for all the Rocket Queen mains out there.

Her armor contains a multitude of personal floatation devices, and we think it's pretty safe to say this is the most detailed Summer Games skin out of them all.

Karate Doomfist - Legendary - 3000 coins

If you've ever wondered what Doomfist's sport of choice was, look no further than his new Karate skin for this year's Summer Games.

As far as Legendaries go, this one is pretty plain, with Doom rocking a traditional karate uniform and some comfy looking blue slippers. This skin does beg the question though, who is the unfortunate person that will have to fight Doomfist? We certainly wouldn't want to take him on 1v1, that's for sure.

This skin is also extra-appropriate for Doomfist, considering that Overwatch developers admitted he was based on the general look and aesthetic of fighting game characters. Anyone up for a celebratory Shoryuken?

Feskarn Brigitte - Legendary - 3000 coins

Last, but certainly not least (depending on who you ask), we come to Brigitte's Feskarn skin. Reinhart's protege looks ready to reel in some big ones, with her yellow slicker and fishing boat-appropriate boots.

Even though you can't really see it in the above image, her mace is made up of bobbers and fishing hooks, and we really hope it comes with some fishing pole sound effects that activate when she uses whip shot.

Fun fact, this is actually Brig's second Summer Games skin in a row. Why she's gotten so much attention from devs for this event is unknown, but at least Brigitte mains now have something to look forward to other than just more nerfs.

There you have it: Each and every new hero skin for Overwatch's latest seasonal event. Let us know which one is your favorite, and what you plan on picking up first on Facebook at Overwatch Cavalry. See you in the Summer Games!