Overwatch reveals 2020 Summer Games event: Lucioball Remix, skins, more

The 2020 Summer Games are now live in Overwatch as Blizzard has introduced an assortment of new cosmetic items, challenges, modes, and even tweaks to the fan-favorite Lucioball mode.

For the fifth year running, the Summer Games event is back in Overwatch with all new content. It all kicks off on August 4, and the sports-themed celebration will be sticking around util August 26.

Over the course of the event, you’ll be able to get your hands on a heap of new cosmetics. Some will be available in loot boxes while others will be accessible through fresh challenges. Additionally, fans of Lucioball are in for a treat this time around. Not only has the standard mode been updated in a big way, but an entirely new mode has also been introduced.

From the ins and outs of Lucioball Remix to a ton of new Legendary cosmetics, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.

2020 Summer Games brings new Lucioball Remix

A brand new take on the soccer-inspired mode has been introduced with the 2020 Summer Games. Lucioball Remix aims to ramp up the pace and make things even more chaotic than usual. Instead of all players focusing on just one ball, multiple are now in play at the same time. Games will now continue until time runs out, and won't reset after every goal.

On top of this, bonus balls will be deployed at random which will award three points for a goal. Maps have also been adjusted to accommodate the crazy pace, with new terrain and jump pads implemented.

Goals will be far more frequent in this version of the popular mode, but a mercy rule can still be applied. If a team secures a 10 point lead, matches will end early. You’ll need to keep your wits about you in this mode as scores could change in the blink of an eye.

Lucioball changes in the Summer Games 2020 event

While a new twist on the mode looks to spice things up, standard Lucioball is also being updated in a big way. Players will be able to control Lucio better than ever before thanks to fine-tuned mechanics.

Crouching while in the air will now see the hero plummeting back down to the ground. Meanwhile, his cooldowns have been reduced and his overall movement speed has been buffed.

Boops and punches will also launch the ball a little bit further than before. If you’re somewhat of a Lucioball expert and looking to reach the top of the ranked playlist, you’ll have to get used to these new gameplay changes first.

New Summer Games 2020 Cosmetics

No different to every other limited-time Overwatch event, the latest version of Summer Games comes boasting new cosmetics. This time around, five Legendary skins have been introduced for Baptiste, Pharah, Brigitte, Doomfist, and Echo. These skins all stick to the sporty and summery themes. Doomfist drops into battle in a Karate Gi, Pharah looms overhead as an aerial lifeguard, and so on.

On top of the new skins, players can also unlock a wide array of items in the Summer Games loot boxes. Here’s everything up for grabs this time around:

Tropical Baptiste - Legendary Skin

Lifeguard Pharah - Legendary Skin

Feskarn Brigitte - Legendary Skin

Karate Doomfist - Legendary Skin

Surf's Up Echo - Legendary Skin

Union Jack Tracer - Epic Skin

Sand Castle Bastion - Epic Skin

Ice Cream Orisa - Epic Skin

Two new highlight intros

One new emote

Three new poses

Seven new player icons

Two new sprays

Weekly Challenges in the Summer Games 2020 event

Over the course of three weeks, players can earn a wide array of cosmetic items just from playing. Whether it’s Quick Play, Competitive, or even in the Arcade, completing matches will award skins, sprays, and icons. Here’s a full breakdown of the weekly unlocks.

Week 1

Win 3 Games: Baseballmari Player Icon

Win 6 Games: Union Jack Spray

Win 9 Games: Union Jack Tracer Epic Skin



Week 2

Win 3 Games: Golfmari Player Icon

Win 6 Games: Sand Castle Spray

Win 9 Games: Sand Castle Bastion Epic Skin



Week 3

Win 3 Games: Surfimari Player Icon

Win 6 Games: Ice Cream Spray

Win 9 Games: Ice Cream Orisa Epic Skin



There’s plenty to collect and plenty to play throughout the Summer Games event in 2020. Make sure you’re playing each week if you want to clean house and secure every item though. This run of the limited-time festivities comes to an end on August 26.