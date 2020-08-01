Jeff Kaplan asks Smash Ultimate to add Overwatch hero as DLC fighter

Jeff Kaplan is once again asking for Nintendo to add an Overwatch hero to Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Smash Ultimate is considered to be the biggest crossover in video game history, where characters who would never show up together in any other title duke it out.

With the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, Final Fantasy 7’s Cloud Strife, Metal Gear’s Solid Snake, Street Fighter’s Ryu and even Bayonetta on the mix, it’s unlikely any game will come close to surpassing its unprecedented roster depth.

In a Reddit AMA on July 30, Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan was asked which hero would be the best fit if there was going to be an Overwatch representative for Smash Bros.

“Tracer plz,” was Kaplan’s swift response to the question, choosing the game’s mascot.

Meanwhile, Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman had another idea. “Doomfist could also work,” he said. “He’s kind of a fighting game hero already! He's certainly inspired by fighting games.”

This isn’t the first time the 47-year-old Kaplan has pushed for an Overwatch hero to come to Smash. In 2019, Kaplan appealed directly to Smash creator Masahiro Sakurai and the rest of the Ultimate team.

“To the Smash Brothers team, whatever character you want, we love them all. They’re all our babies, you can have any single one of them. We have 31 to choose from,” he said prior to the release of hero 32, Echo.

He also elaborated on his pick of Tracer. “There's a lot of great runners up. I think a lot of people can immediately see Doomfist gameplay applying to Smash, but if it were up to me, I'd like to see Tracer.”

Kaplan is certainly not the first game developer to want to see one of their characters in Smash: Notably, the Doom Eternal devs reached out and spoke to Nintendo about adding Doomguy/Slayer and Ubisoft has been very vocal about Rayman joining the fight.

Of course, there’s never any harm in asking. After all, Hideo Kojima pushed Sakurai to include Solid Snake in Brawl, and the Smash creator ended up granting his wish.

There are still five DLC characters to come in Fighters Pass Volume 2 and plenty of rumored candidates. Only time will tell if Kaplan and the rest of the Overwatch team end up getting their wish and Tracer or another hero joins the roster.