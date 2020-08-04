Overwatch August 4 patch notes: Summer Games event & queue updates

The 2020 Overwatch Summer Games event is finally live and with it are a slew of new cosmetics, skins, Lucio Ball, and even some Workshop updates.
The Summer Games event will last until August 25, so players will have plenty of time to unlock the new and old skins, try to reach Top 500 in Lucio Ball or earn some exclusive highlight intros.
In a unique twist, Lucio Ball is also getting an update with Lucio Ball Remix, introducing two balls to the match. It should create an even more chaotic experience and a nice change of pace from the older game mode.
- Read More: Overwatch reveals 2020 Summer Games event
Another big addition this patch is some changes to the queuing system. Now, when you join a game after a play had left, the game will acknowledge that you “backfilled.” The next time you queue up, you will be given priority status.
This is a welcome change that many Quick Play gurus have been asking for and it should be nice to have some compensation for filling in for a team down a player.
Finally, there are some notable Workshop changes such as the ability to modify a hero’s health, set their weapon ammo, modifying voice lines and more. We can’t wait to see what content creators cook up with all those new variables.
Full patch notes below:
SUMMER GAMES 2020
Attention, athletes: It’s time for the 2020 Summer Games! Test your mettle in Lúcioball Remix, an all-new, even crazier version of your favorite ball-based sport. Sharpen your skills in the cutthroat competition of Copa Lúcioball Season 4. We’ve made major updates to our Busan and Sydney arenas, along with a variety of small updates to Lúcioball gameplay. Once you’ve worked up a sweat, hit the beach with legendary skins including Lifeguard Pharah, Surf’s Up Echo, and Tropical Baptiste. Unlock these and more, along with Summer Games items from previous years!
LÚCIOBALL REMIX
Lúcioball Remix is the wildest way to play Lúcioball yet. With two balls in play at once, plus periodic Bonus Balls worth three points each, scores will skyrocket and astounding plays will be made. Will you keep up, or will the barrage of balls break your brain?
Lúcioball Gameplay Updates
- Lúcio moves faster
- Lúcio has faster cooldowns
- Lúcio punch and boop range increased
- Lúcio punch and boop are now partially affected by your facing, to improve ball control
- Lúcio can crouch in the air to drop down to the ground
- Added new custom game options for Lúcioball
GENERAL UPDATES
Priority Requeue for Backfilled Games
If you join a game after it has started to replace a player who has previously left, you are considered to have “backfilled” into that game. After finishing a game where you backfill, you are now granted a priority requeue the next time you queue to play. You will see a small icon on the interface to denote this status. When you queue for a game with priority requeue status, the matchmaker tries to prioritize finding an appropriate game for you. This normally results in significantly lower times waiting in queue.
CUSTOM GAMES UPDATES
Lopsided Teams
Further customize how many players can be on each team in a custom game. While games are still limited to 12 players in total, you are now able to choose any number of slots on Team 1 and Team 2. For Workshop users, this affects how many dummy bots can spawn on each team. If the total number of player slots is 12, that defines how many dummy bots can spawn on each team (e.g. a 4v8 mode would allow for 4 dummy bots on one team and 8 on the other). If the total number of player slots is less than 12, additional dummy bots may be added to either team as long as the total number of players is within 12 (e.g. a 4v0 mode would allow up to 8 additional dummy bots on either team). We’re excited to see what asymmetrical game modes you all come up with!
COMPETITIVE UPDATES
Modification to High SR Grouping Restrictions
To match the new maximum SR of 3900 a player can achieve after finishing placements, you can no longer queue for Competitive Play in a group with more than 2 players if any player in the party is 3900 SR or higher.
WORKSHOP UPDATES
New Workshop Actions
- Set Ammo
- Set Max Ammo
- Set Weapon
- Set Reload Enabled
- Disable Game Mode HUD
- Enable Game Mode HUD
- Disable Game Mode In-World UI
- Enable Game Mode In-World UI
- Disable Hero HUD
- Enable Hero HUD
- Disable Kill Feed
- Enabled Kill Feed
- Disable Messages
- Enable Messages
- Disable Scoreboard
- Enable Scoreboard
- Set Ability Charge
- Set Ability Resource
- Set Jump Vertical Speed
- Disable Nameplates
- Enable Nameplates
- Start Forcing Player Outlines
- Stop Forcing Player Outlines
- Enable Movement Collision With Environment
- Disable Movement Collision With Environment
- Enable Movement Collision With Players
- Disable Movement Collision With Players
- Start Modifying Hero Voice Lines
- Stop Modifying Hero Voice Lines
- Add Health Pool To Player
- Remove Health Pool From Player
- Remove All Health Pools From Player
- Set Player Health
New Workshop Values
- Ammo
- Max Ammo
- Weapon
- Is Reloading
- Event Was Environment
- Current Array Index
- Input Binding String
- Ability Charge
- Ability Resource
- Mapped Array
- Workshop Setting Toggle
- Workshop Setting Integer
- Workshop Setting Real
- Last Created Health Pool
Developer Comment: The Workshop Setting values allow you to expose tunable values of your script to their own special section in the Custom Game Settings. With these settings, you can specify the min, max, default, and types of data (Integer, Real, Toggle) you’d like to expose to users. If one or more of these values are used in your script, a new autogenerated Workshop Settings card will appear in the settings menu, allowing you to tweak these value overrides prior to launching the game mode.
BUG FIXES
Heroes
Doomfist
- Fixed a bug that could cause two Doomfists to trade Rocket Punches and both get knocked back
Echo
- Fixed a bug with cloned hero health bars not displaying status effects properly
- Fixed a bug with movement sounds not being reduced when crouching
- Fixed a bug that prevented Echo was having Flight canceled after being hacked
Mei
- Fixed a bug that caused heroes with movement abilities to pass through Mei’s Cryo-Freeze ability
Mercy
- Fixed a bug with Guardian Angel speed after triggering the Valkyrie ultimate ability
Reinhardt
- Fixed a bug that allowed two Reinhardt’s to collide during Charge and not knock each other down
- Sombra
- Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to reach unintended places when using her Translocator ability
- Fixed a bug that would cause Sombra to get into a bad state if she lost her target just before Hack completes
Winston
- Fixed a bug that allowed Winston to trigger Primal Rage for a short duration when recovering from a stun effect
Wrecking Ball
- Fixed a bug that allowed Wrecking Ball to launch out of a teleporter at high speed when using Grappling Claw
Workshop
- Fixed a bug causing Disable Built-In Game Mode Completion to fail in Elimination
- Fixed a bug causing Set Max Health to apply the percentage change to your current health unnecessarily
- Fixed a bug preventing Ashe’s self-knockback from Coach Gun from triggering Dealt/Received Knockback Events
- If the Last Of value is given an input value that is not an array, it now returns the value given to it instead of 0 (matching the behavior of First Of)