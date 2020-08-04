Overwatch August 4 patch notes: Summer Games event & queue updates

The 2020 Overwatch Summer Games event is finally live and with it are a slew of new cosmetics, skins, Lucio Ball, and even some Workshop updates.

The Summer Games event will last until August 25, so players will have plenty of time to unlock the new and old skins, try to reach Top 500 in Lucio Ball or earn some exclusive highlight intros.

In a unique twist, Lucio Ball is also getting an update with Lucio Ball Remix, introducing two balls to the match. It should create an even more chaotic experience and a nice change of pace from the older game mode.

Another big addition this patch is some changes to the queuing system. Now, when you join a game after a play had left, the game will acknowledge that you “backfilled.” The next time you queue up, you will be given priority status.

This is a welcome change that many Quick Play gurus have been asking for and it should be nice to have some compensation for filling in for a team down a player.

Finally, there are some notable Workshop changes such as the ability to modify a hero’s health, set their weapon ammo, modifying voice lines and more. We can’t wait to see what content creators cook up with all those new variables.

Full patch notes below:

SUMMER GAMES 2020

Attention, athletes: It’s time for the 2020 Summer Games! Test your mettle in Lúcioball Remix, an all-new, even crazier version of your favorite ball-based sport. Sharpen your skills in the cutthroat competition of Copa Lúcioball Season 4. We’ve made major updates to our Busan and Sydney arenas, along with a variety of small updates to Lúcioball gameplay. Once you’ve worked up a sweat, hit the beach with legendary skins including Lifeguard Pharah, Surf’s Up Echo, and Tropical Baptiste. Unlock these and more, along with Summer Games items from previous years!

LÚCIOBALL REMIX

Lúcioball Remix is the wildest way to play Lúcioball yet. With two balls in play at once, plus periodic Bonus Balls worth three points each, scores will skyrocket and astounding plays will be made. Will you keep up, or will the barrage of balls break your brain?

Lúcioball Gameplay Updates

Lúcio moves faster

Lúcio has faster cooldowns

Lúcio punch and boop range increased

Lúcio punch and boop are now partially affected by your facing, to improve ball control

Lúcio can crouch in the air to drop down to the ground

Added new custom game options for Lúcioball

GENERAL UPDATES

Priority Requeue for Backfilled Games

If you join a game after it has started to replace a player who has previously left, you are considered to have “backfilled” into that game. After finishing a game where you backfill, you are now granted a priority requeue the next time you queue to play. You will see a small icon on the interface to denote this status. When you queue for a game with priority requeue status, the matchmaker tries to prioritize finding an appropriate game for you. This normally results in significantly lower times waiting in queue.

CUSTOM GAMES UPDATES

Lopsided Teams

Further customize how many players can be on each team in a custom game. While games are still limited to 12 players in total, you are now able to choose any number of slots on Team 1 and Team 2. For Workshop users, this affects how many dummy bots can spawn on each team. If the total number of player slots is 12, that defines how many dummy bots can spawn on each team (e.g. a 4v8 mode would allow for 4 dummy bots on one team and 8 on the other). If the total number of player slots is less than 12, additional dummy bots may be added to either team as long as the total number of players is within 12 (e.g. a 4v0 mode would allow up to 8 additional dummy bots on either team). We’re excited to see what asymmetrical game modes you all come up with!

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Modification to High SR Grouping Restrictions

To match the new maximum SR of 3900 a player can achieve after finishing placements, you can no longer queue for Competitive Play in a group with more than 2 players if any player in the party is 3900 SR or higher.

WORKSHOP UPDATES

New Workshop Actions

Set Ammo

Set Max Ammo

Set Weapon

Set Reload Enabled

Disable Game Mode HUD

Enable Game Mode HUD

Disable Game Mode In-World UI

Enable Game Mode In-World UI

Disable Hero HUD

Enable Hero HUD

Disable Kill Feed

Enabled Kill Feed

Disable Messages

Enable Messages

Disable Scoreboard

Enable Scoreboard

Set Ability Charge

Set Ability Resource

Set Jump Vertical Speed

Disable Nameplates

Enable Nameplates

Start Forcing Player Outlines

Stop Forcing Player Outlines

Enable Movement Collision With Environment

Disable Movement Collision With Environment

Enable Movement Collision With Players

Disable Movement Collision With Players

Start Modifying Hero Voice Lines

Stop Modifying Hero Voice Lines

Add Health Pool To Player

Remove Health Pool From Player

Remove All Health Pools From Player

Set Player Health

New Workshop Values

Ammo

Max Ammo

Weapon

Is Reloading

Event Was Environment

Current Array Index

Input Binding String

Ability Charge

Ability Resource

Mapped Array

Workshop Setting Toggle

Workshop Setting Integer

Workshop Setting Real

Last Created Health Pool

Developer Comment: The Workshop Setting values allow you to expose tunable values of your script to their own special section in the Custom Game Settings. With these settings, you can specify the min, max, default, and types of data (Integer, Real, Toggle) you’d like to expose to users. If one or more of these values are used in your script, a new autogenerated Workshop Settings card will appear in the settings menu, allowing you to tweak these value overrides prior to launching the game mode.

BUG FIXES

Heroes

Doomfist

Fixed a bug that could cause two Doomfists to trade Rocket Punches and both get knocked back

Echo

Fixed a bug with cloned hero health bars not displaying status effects properly

Fixed a bug with movement sounds not being reduced when crouching

Fixed a bug that prevented Echo was having Flight canceled after being hacked

Mei

Fixed a bug that caused heroes with movement abilities to pass through Mei’s Cryo-Freeze ability

Mercy

Fixed a bug with Guardian Angel speed after triggering the Valkyrie ultimate ability

Reinhardt

Fixed a bug that allowed two Reinhardt’s to collide during Charge and not knock each other down

Sombra

Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to reach unintended places when using her Translocator ability

Fixed a bug that would cause Sombra to get into a bad state if she lost her target just before Hack completes

Winston

Fixed a bug that allowed Winston to trigger Primal Rage for a short duration when recovering from a stun effect

Wrecking Ball

Fixed a bug that allowed Wrecking Ball to launch out of a teleporter at high speed when using Grappling Claw

Workshop