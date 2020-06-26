Easily unlock Overwatch League's Zarya Alien skin with 2x token drops

Overwatch League’s new Sinatraa MVP skin has been a hot item since releasing on June 16, but fans won’t be able to get it past June 30. Luckily, the league is giving players an easy way to unlock it with double token drops.

The special Zarya Alien skin costs 200 tokens, which can either be purchased for real world currency or earned. By watching Overwatch League on their website or app and signing into your Blizzard account, you can earn five tokens for each hour you watch.

The big bonus, however, comes for this weekend’s matches as OWL is going to be doubling the amount earned with each hour now awarding players 10 tokens.

With a whopping fourteen matches on the docket this weekend starting with the Asian region for night owls/early risers in North America, there’s no shortage of tokens to be earned.

Matches in the Overwatch League are played in a first-to-three format, so their length differs depending on how long the series goes. That said, nearly every match ends up being over an hour with some well exceeding two.

When the weekend’s matches are all said and done, you should have enough tokens to purchase the limited time Alien skin, and maybe even get yourself a team skin while you’re at it with any leftovers.

Just follow these steps once matches begin: First, create or log in to your Blizzard account on the Overwatch League site or the Overwatch League app. From there, view a live stream of a match and collect your free tokens.

This weekend’s matches will be played without hero pools as the final standings for the Summer Showdown are set.

The high profile match of the weekend will see the May Melee victors and reigning OWL Champions San Francisco Shock take on the Philadelphia Fusion on Sunday, June 28.