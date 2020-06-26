Clever Moira rework would make Overwatch hero more skilled-based

A proposed change to Moira that would make her more skill-based and fun to play with or against is gaining some traction in the Overwatch community.

The Overwatch support hero Moira has been quite controversial since her release, as she’s able to output large amounts of healing and damage through her orbs and primary fire without needing much skill.

The major issue comes with her Biotic Orbs, which deal up to 200 damage or heal for a whopping 300 HP - not to mention her basic damage, which also has a life steal component.

YouTuber BlameTheController addressed all these problems in a new video, where he outlined how he’d rework the hero.

Primary fire changes

For starters, he would lower her damage dealing per second from 50 to 40, but with a twist: Now, instead of hitting only one enemy, it would target multiple foes at once.

To compensate for the multi-target attack, the range of her primary fire would drop all the way from 20 meters to 14.

Basically, this change would make Moira’s primary attack more similar to Mei’s blaster (minus the freezing, of course). While it would make it more difficult for her to hit targets, she could do a bit more damage overall by being able to hit more foes and recharged her healing resource meter.

Reworking Biotic Orb

The next major changes come in the form of Moira’s Biotic Orbs. With BlameTheController’s idea, there are some significant reworks.

While their speed would remain the same, their duration would be 1.5 seconds shorter with an 8 second cooldown to compensate.

Now, they’d no longer be healing or damage based. Instead, they’d have a healing buff and debuff effect on allies and opponents.

As the orbs remain tethered to a hero, their effects would increase from 20% all the way up to a maximum of 60%. Think of it a bit like Ana’s Biotic Grenade where it increases healing received for allies and denies healing for opponents.

Finally, the rework would also add a new ability for Moira called “Taking Risks,” which would be tied to the reload button.

This attack would deal 75 damage to Moira herself, but it would refill her resource meter making it a gamble that could pay off in a big way.

Seeing as how Blizzard has struggled to balance Moira in the past, these changes could be the ticket to making her a more skilled hero in the long term.