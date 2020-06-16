How to unlock Overwatch League Sinatraa MVP alien Zarya skin

The Overwatch League has officially revealed Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won’s special alien skin celebrating his success as MVP of the 2019 season.

The impressive new skin takes Zarya and completely redesigns her as an alien in a suit and tie, just like something you'd see in the Men in Black movies.

Overwatch senior concept artist David Kang said that the team merged two designs they had for the skin: an alien, as a running joke in the OWL community that Sinatraa is from outer space and a 50s style crooner.

“When we decided on the initial direction of an alien in a suit, we knew it was going to be a little bit goofy, so the main focus here was to make her look as cool as possible and not as generic as other people would think,” Kang explained.

As you can see in the video, the skin has some unique effects with how its eyes grow wide and blink sideways, but the coolest component has to be how so many parts of the alien glow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVJHzXtsN-8

In addition to her eyes, her tentacles and antennas will all glow. There’s also special energy nodes that appear when she’s fully charged and dealing massive damage.

On the sleeve of the suit there’s even a league championship and MVP badge to pay homage to Sinatraa’s success.

The skin is available from June 16 to June 30 and will cost players 200 OWL tokens, which can now be earned by watching Overwatch League on its official website or app.

Sinatraa had a brilliant season in 2019, leading the San Francisco Shock to three consecutive stage finals, winning one of them and then following it up with an incredible run in the playoffs, sweeping the Vancouver Titans in the finals to become season 2 champions.

The twenty-year-old has since switched gears to play Valorant for the Sentinels organization, but his resounding success in Overwatch will always be immortalized in-game with this far out skin.