Dunkey, MoistCr1TiKal, Asmongold, more react to OW2 news

Many notable content creators and streamers have reacted to the news about Overwatch 2’s PvE reduction, each bringing their opinion on the matter.

Overwatch 2 has been blowing up on the internet for all the wrong reasons recently. After an announcement about a developer blog speaking about the long-awaited PvE mode, fans were left disappointed with what news they received. Blizzard would be cutting down on their original plans for PvE, with the removal of both Talent Trees and the Hero mode feature.

Article continues after ad

Many Overwatch fans were devastated by the news of the removals, with players pointing out that they were the most interesting aspects of the PvE missions. Executive Producer Jared Neuss has since clarified what the removal means for the mode, stating that they still “have a lot of great PvE content coming this year.”

It appears that the announcement has caught so much traction that even non-Overwatch content creators have responded to the news.

Much of the content creators who reacted to the news shared a similar sentiment to that of the player base. Beloved YouTuber videogamedunkey had only one thing to say, “rest in piece overwatch 2”.

Article continues after ad

Alongside Dunkey, MoistCr1TiKal, and Ludwig both created a video on the topic, labelling the disappointing announcement with titles such as “It’s Cancelled” and “This is a Huge Embarrassment”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Moist in particular wondered what Overwatch 2 even is, “What the f*** is Overwatch 2 then, why is Overwatch 2? If the whole thing was supposed to be the identity of this title, the PvE story mode is no longer in it, then what makes Overwatch 2?”

Ludwig, who has not yet played Overwatch spoke about this as a case of expectations not being met.

Article continues after ad

“This is just a simple lack of hitting expectations. Expectations were set, and expectations were failed to be met. And that will make people upset, and I think justifiably so.”

Popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold had an unconventional way of expressing his thoughts on the announcement. Taking matters into his own hands, he personally deleted the “2” from the Overwatch 2 developer stream.

The future of Overwatch 2 is looking uncertain at the moment. With the community and content creators disappointed and devastated, only time will tell if Blizzard is able to bring the game back from the brink.