xQc bashes Overwatch 2 devs over long-awaited PvE mode being scrapped

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel questioned the Overwtach 2 devs after they confirmed that the highly-anticipated PvE side of the game has been scrapped.

When Overwatch 2 was first announced and shown off back in 2019, there were plenty of sky-high expectations for Blizzard’s follow-up – especially as they revealed a PvE mode for the game.

In that mode, players were going to be able to use their favorite Overwatch heroes to fight off waves of enemies as they progressed through different missions. Though, parts of that mode have since been scrapped, much to the dismay of the Overwatch community.

xQc, a former Overwatch pro himself, was one of the first people to try out the mode when it was first announced and he’s not too pleased by the whole situation either.

xQc questions Overwatch 2 devs over scrapped PvE mode

The former Overwatch League star reacted to the cancellation of parts of the PvE mode during his May 17 stream, and he couldn’t help but question what Blizzard has been doing and just what state Overwatch 2 is going to be in.

“Wait, hold up. What the f*ck? Wait, what is the plan then? Wait, brother! Then, what even is the plan then? What do they have?” xQc said as he watched the devs’ announcement. “There is literally… brother, Overwatch 2 is like, three maps, one character, which is, okay… which is literally the same thing as the normal content roadmap for updates for the main game!”

He went on to further compare the two games, claiming that Overwatch 2 is essentially an update that caught anything the devs had previously “missed” in the original game. “If they’re not working on PvE and they’re not doing it anymore, then where is all the time spent then?”

After hastily mocking up a graph to compare the two games, he went after the devs a little bit more.

“They’re trying to care for the people that care but they’re pulling the plug. This just shows that for people who play the game, that are they are committed to give them what they still want but they aren’t committed to make the game bloom again and go for crazy,” xQc added. “It is what it is. They don’t give a f*ck, they’re pulling the plug.”

The devs have stated that there is still some PvE content to come in Overwatch 2, but it won’t be totally how things were planned.