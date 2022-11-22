Dafran shocked by low Overwatch 2 rank after games against Top 500s: ‘It’s f**ked!’

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro Dafran was baffled after getting quite the low competitive rank, despite playing against Top 500 during his placements.

Dafran is one of the most popular Overwatch streamers with his lethal aim, top-tier decision making and lightning-quick reflexes, but he faced his greatest obstacle during tank placements: The ranked system.

Overwatch 2’s ranked system has been taking quite a lot of heat lately by placing players much lower than their actual skill suggests and even failing to promote gamers even after winning 21 games in a row.

During a recent broadcast, the Danish DPS icon played his tank matches and had won seven of them using a number of heroes in games against Grand Masters. After sitting back to see what rank he’d receive, the Twitch star was shocked at the result.

Article continues after ad

Dafran confused by “stupid” Overwatch 2 rank

“Let’s see our tank rating!” Dafran exclaimed as his match history flashed on the screen.

Instead of being placed high, however, the Danish delight found himself in Diamond 2, a far cry from the upper echelon of GM he is so accustomed to.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Nah! Guys, the people I played against were GM! Nah, dude! Dude!” he cried out. “Shut the f**k up. Look at this!”

As clear as day, Dafran had in fact competed against Top 500 players in his last match, making his Diamond rank even more surprising.

“This game is stupid, dude. This is f**king f**ked. I’m Diamond 2 and I’m playing against Top 500s,” the depressed Dafran sulked.

Article continues after ad

The Blizzard devs have indicated that more changes to the ranked system are coming after making some improvements in the mid-season patch, but it seems like more work will be needed.

We’ll have to see what the devs have planned going forward in season 2 to combat all these ranked issues that continue to plague the competitive landscape.