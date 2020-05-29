Dafran coordinates insane Overwatch combo with McCree, Symmetra & Lucio

Twitch streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca is back to enjoying Overwatch with the Valorant beta now over, and showed off his elite skills by quarterbacking an incredible play with his ranked teammates.

While Dafran does have a history of toxicity in ranked, the playmaker can spot a highlight reel-worthy opening a mile away, and made use of the weapons at his disposal to unleash a McCree multi-kill for the ages.

On Numbani, the former Overwatch League pro pushed ahead defending Point B by spawn camping the opposing forces.

Advertisement

After a series of dinky headshots on the attackers, Francesca made a note of what Ultimates were available, as well as his team’s composition.

Read More: Dafran banned on Twitch following Valorant tournament drama

“Oooh,” Dafran awed after pressing Tab. “High Noon, Speed Boost!”

Advertisement

With his allied Symmetra Teleporter on the high ground, the Danish DPS legend activated Deadeye while passing through the Teleporter. At the same time, his Lucio teammate used Speed Boost - but it was the enemy Orisa who really hurt her team.

Read More: MonteCristo explains why OWL rejected his Mario Kart cup format

Right before Dafran passed through the Teleporter, the Orisa used Halt and sent Dafran into the air, but it still allowed him to pass through, though he was now dropping from a much higher position.

As a result, the streamer was able to kill three with the Deadeye and followed it up with two more frags for the quintuple kill with the remaining adversary eliminated by his squad for the team kill.

Advertisement

“Oh my God, dude!” he screamed in delight. “Jesus.”

Even a member of the opposing team was impressed, and took to match chat to write, “wow Dafran,” tipping their hat to the hitscan prodigy. It would also receive "Play of the Game" honors, with the streamer claiming it was, “The best f**king High Noon I’ve ever done.”

This isn’t the first time Dafran has coordinated an amazing play with his teammates on the spot: In what is arguably his most famous Overwatch clip from over two years ago, the streamer called upon his team to enable him with all their resources, leading to one of the craziest plays in history.

Advertisement

In it, the Genji player called on his Zarya for Bubble, his Lucio to Speed Boost and his Ana to Nano him resulting in an orchestra of Blade kills and dash resets to secure the King’s Row point capture.

There’s no telling how much longer Dafran will be streaming Overwatch, as Valorant will be getting some sort of specific rating system for top players in the future - something that the Dane was very vocal about.

Still, it’s always a treat to see Francesca pop off and hopefully we get to see a lot more of him on Overwatch, even when Valorant goes live on June 2.