Valorant release date and closed beta end date confirmed

Riot Games have officially confirmed the release date for Valorant is June 2, with the Closed Beta ending on May 28.

Previously, Riot had only given a vague release window of Summer 2020, and with the closed beta being a resounding success so far, they are clearly confident in sticking to that timeframe.

Valorant puts a new twist of the classic competitive FPS genre, mixing in Overwatch-style abilities with the straight-up gunplay popularized by Counter-Strike. It's been a hit on Twitch and with those lucky enough to access the beta, which has also been given an end date.

Valorant release date

The release date for Valorant is Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The full game will be available for everyone in most regions, and it is entirely free to download and play.

"Our goal has always been to bring Valorant to as much of the world as soon as possible, so we're hyped to be able to do so on June 2,” said Valorant's Executive producer, Anna Donlon. "The team looks forward to starting our decades-long commitment to servicing the global VALORANT community. This is just the beginning of our journey together."

New Game mode, Map and Agent at launch

Riot also confirmed that when the full game releases on June 2, it will feature a new game mode, Agent and map.

Speculation will probably conclude that the new game mode will be some form of Deathmatch, which players have been requesting, but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

The beta featured ten Agents and only three maps. The new map could be 'Ascent', which was previously leaked, and even features in some screenshots.

When does the Valorant Closed Beta end?

Riot Games have confirmed that the Valorant Closed Beta will finish on May 28, giving players only one more week from the announcement to get their final reps in.

This will be disappointing to some, as there had been hopes that the beta would continue until the full launch.

However, Riot have said that the time in between the beta and the full release will allow them to "reset player accounts, patch new content, and prepare for the beginning of VALORANT’s worldwide launch."

When the full game releases, players will start completely fresh, with all of their levels and ranks reset, so that all players are starting from the same point.

New server locations

Also confirmed in the announcement was the addition of new server locations. These include Atlanta, Dallas, London, Madrid, and Warsaw.

This should lower latency for players in various locations, and provide a more even playing field for all.

