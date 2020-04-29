Seagull, Dafran, more react to Sinatraa quitting Overwatch for Valorant

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won made waves with his shocking transition from the Overwatch League to Valorant in an April 28 announcement. Here’s how some of the biggest names in Overwatch, and the wider esports industry, responded to the news.

After a dominant 2019 season with the San Francisco Shock, one that landed him the Overwatch League MVP award, Sinatraa announced his transition to Valorant in the midst of the 2020 season.

The departure of Shock’s biggest personality, and one of the faces of competitive Overwatch, came as a major shock to much of the esports industry. The game he's swapping to, Valorant, is still in its Closed Beta period. Here’s how some of the biggest gaming stars reacted to the news.

Overwatch veterans react to Sinatraa's announcement

A number of current and former OWL pros chimed in to commend last season’s MVP on his bold move. “Sadly won’t be the only player from OWL doing that,” Dallas Fuel’s Dylan ‘AKM’ Bignet hinted.

“Sinatraa was one of the best players in Overwatch till the end, absolute legend,” Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca said. “Can't wait to watch him pop off in Valorant.”

Many of his peers chimed in with supportive comments or witty remarks. “Does OWL MVP now stand for Most Valorant Player?” Brandon ‘Seagull’ Larned joked. However, others who departed from the Overwatch scene looked deeper into the impact of the announcement.

“Totally healthy for an esport’s reigning MVP and face of the league to leave mid-season for a game without any esports scene,” Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles expressed.

Could Sinatraa's transition be the first of many for OWL players?

Former Houston Outlaws General Manager Matt ‘Flame’ Rodriguez argued that Hero Pools may have been the straw that broke the camel's back.

“I have no insight here other than my own experience and thoughts but I'm gonna go out on a limb and say players probably feel like it is increasingly difficult to play any heroes at the peak of their capability when they are banned in and out every week.”

With various heroes unplayable throughout certain weeks of competition, Sinatraa was limited in what he could practice. Moving into Valorant, however, he has the freedom to practice and grind however he sees fit.

“Putting all that time into Overwatch for the past years must have you excited for this next step in your career,” former Overwatch pro turned Valorant player Lucas ‘Mendo’ Håkansson expressed.

Joining forces with the likes of former Apex Legends pros, and CSGO veterans, Sinatraa has already found himself a new home with the Sentinels.

While Valorant may still be in its Closed Beta period, countless pros around the world are preparing already. With players transitioning from Overwatch, Apex, and more, it's clear that many are ready to give it their all in Riot’s upcoming FPS.