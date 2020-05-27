Dafran explains why he's back to streaming Overwatch instead of Valorant

Legendary Twitch streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca returned to the platform following a one week ban and explained why he will not be playing Valorant unless its ranked mode receives significant changes.

The former Overwatch League pro, who recently started restreaming the Blizzard title after spending a lot of time on Valorant, was asked by his chat why he had stopped playing Riot Games’ tactical FPS.

In typical Dafran fashion, the DPS superstar pulled no punches and explained his position. “The ranked system is sh*t,” he blasted. “I reached the highest rank, so why even play?”

Unlike Overwatch, Valorant’s beta doesn’t feature a leaderboard or ranking system for individual players. Once you reach the rank of Valorant, there’s nothing else to achieve.

“There’s no solo or duo queue, and the highest rank is Valorant. That’s it!” Francesca continued. “What do you do after reaching Valorant? Nothing.”

Dafran then issued a very stern warning to Riot: “Imagine thinking that people are going to play your game just for fun. No one is going to play your f**king game if you can’t climb higher than Valorant. Everybody can reach Valorant. It’s not that hard.”

He raged on, stating that the lack of Top 500 leaderboards will hurt the game at the highest levels.

“They said they didn’t want solo or duo queue, and they never said anything about changing the ranked system,” he added after his chat reminded him the game was still only in beta. “They think their game is ready to go for launch, and that means they are satisfied with their ranking system mode.”

“I’m simply just not going to play Valorant,” the hitscan specialist concluded. “A lot of people aren’t going to play it either.”

This isn’t the first time the streamer has complained about Valorant either: On Twitter, he took issue with the game releasing early, stating it didn’t make him “hype,” but instead “sad” due to the lack of ranked options.

While Dafran may not want to play Valorant anymore - at least after reaching the highest rank again when the game releases on June 2 - fans of his Overwatch gameplay will get to see him shine, once more.