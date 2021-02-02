m0xxy “triggered” after bronze Overwatch teammate easily hits masters - Dexerto

Ranking up in Overwatch can be an insane grind that takes multiple seasons. That’s why Twitch streamer m0xxy was shocked after seeing how a Mercy player on his team managed to go from bronze to masters like it was nothing.
Overwatch normally will award more SR for a win and take away less for a loss depending on your hidden MMR. This can also work the other way, with some players earning less SR for victories and losing a tonne for defeats. Basically, your performance in matches matters.
That said, being able climb super high in just a few games despite starting out at a lower SR range is practically unheard of. As such, m0xxy was rattled after checking the profile of a Mercy player in his game and their career history.
After a rough first round on Nepal Sanctum, m0xxy noted how the support was pocketing him instead of their Zenyatta who was constantly under pressure. A clear sign that that the player was lacking game sense to keep up at his level.
When he checked the Mercy’s first season of competitive play, which was back in season 24, he noticed they were a bronze DPS player and a diamond support. An extremely odd rank disparity.
“What the fuck?” he gasped. “Hold on. How does this make sense, Blizzard?!”
He then realized that the player’s support rank skyrocketed in just one season with minimal games played. “First season 3200. Then plays one hour on Mercy, nets six wins. This guy netted six wins and the difference was 400 SR!”
With some quick math, m0xxy concluded that the player was able to average a gain of 75 SR per win, which as previously explained, is quite ridiculous.
“How does one even get 75 SR per win?” he pondered. “I’m triggered. Why does Blizzard let that happen?”
Going from a bronze DPS to a masters support is a bit crazy.
“Why can someone, first ever season, they play and they get 3200? That’s fine. You can be winning placement games against masters and get placed in diamond. Makes sense,” he added. “But 75? He gained 400 SR in six wins. Six net wins. It’s not like he played 500 games. He played seven games. It’s just a problem with the system at that point.”
Unfortunately for the streamer, he ended up losing the game, but if Blizzard ends up doing something about these ridiculous SR gains, he may end up being a huge winner overall.
Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch in February 2021.
When is Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release?
Initially due for 2020, the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends was pushed back in November to an unspecified date in 2021. Non-English versions of the Stories from the Outlands trailer suggested that it would be released on the same day as Season 8, which is February 2 – but that’s now proven to be innacurate.
Now, following the launch of S8, a Japanese online publication has indicated that the Switch release is actually coming on March 9, 2021, with the Champion Edition of the game dropping on March 18.
Once the game is live on the console, users will receive 30 free levels on the S8 Battle Pass to help them catch up, since they’ll be over a month behind their counterparts on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
BREAKING: Apex Legends will launch on Nintendo Switch on March 9.
Nintendo Switch players will receive 30 free levels on the Season 8 Battle Pass, to help catch up on the new Season. pic.twitter.com/jJv4NCgRbL
It’s worth noting that the developer of Apex Legends’ Switch version is Panic Button, who also did the same for Rocket League when bringing it to Nintendo’s console.
Is Apex Legends cross-platform on Nintendo Switch?
Yes – Nintendo Switch players will be able to play cross-platform with console and PC players on Apex Legends.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch gameplay
Switch versions of games are often trimmed down ports of the game on consoles and PC. But, Respawn has confirmed that Apex on Switch will have “full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”
Apex Legends gameplay on Nintendo Switch will support all the features from other versions.
That means all Legends, weapons, attachments, maps, abilities, equipment, store items, ranked mode and more will be present on the Nintendo Switch.
Of course, given its portable nature, the graphical and processing power of the Nintendo Switch is significantly less than consoles, and even more so PCs. So, don’t expect the same graphical fidelity, resolution, or frame rates that you get on a high-end PC (if you’re curious, just ask an Overwatch Switch player about how that game performs).
It sounds like Respawn is working to make the Switch version as close to the other versions as possible though, so Apex fans can have the best experience possible.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Price
Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, so don’t expect that to change on the Switch version.
However, this does get a bit muddied when you consider there is no cross-progression in Apex Legends currently. Although Respawn is working on it, we can only assume that you’ll have to start a new profile to play on Switch.
That means all the Legends and cosmetic items you have on other platforms unfortunately won’t carry over. If you want to unlock the post-launch Legends, your best option will be to purchase the Apex Legends Champion Edition.
Apex Legends Champion Edition unlocks all DLC Legends up to Season 7.
This bundle unlocks all post-launch characters up to Season 7, including Horizon. It costs $39.99, but also includes some exclusive skins and 1,000 Apex coins to get you started.
Alternatively, you can simply unlock individual Legends with Legend tokens or Apex coins. If you only plan to buy one or two of the DLC characters, this might be the better choice. But, if you want to unlock multiple Legends, the Champion Edition will be a better value and require much less work.
It’s possible that alongside the Switch release, EA will launch some Switch-exclusive offers and deals, to help players get their roster of Legends filled out early — sadly a Mario/Octane skin doesn’t seem to be in the cards, just yet.
But, if cross-progression ever launches, you may feel you have wasted your money by buying items twice. So, what about cross-progression?
Although cross-progression is in huge demand among players, Apex Legends was never made with it in mind, and so it poses a challenge for the developers to implement, without rewriting the game’s code from the ground up.
That’s everything we know so far about the Switch version of Apex Legends. We will keep this post updated with more details as they come out.