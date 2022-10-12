Blizzard investigating Overwatch 2 bug shutting down PCs

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Overwatch 2 developers Blizzard Entertainment are investigating a bizarre bug that is causing PCs to shut down unexpectedly, much to the frustration of new and familiar players.

The time has come, and after years of waiting, Overwatch 2 finally launched as a free-to-play shooter on October 4.

Giving players a mighty roster of 35 heroes to choose from, it’s safe to say that Overwatch 2’s launch has got off to a rocky start. Excruiating server queues, DDOS attacks, and strange glitches have given players an unfortunate introduction to Blizzard’s fresh shooter.

While server queues have largely improved, the developers are now looking into a bug that is restarting or shutting down PCs.

Overwatch 2 is “shutting down or restarting” PCs amid shaky launch

Players can jump into Overwatch 2 across several platforms, with PC undoubtedly comprising a large section of the game’s player base. However, many PC players are unable to enjoy Overwatch 2, as they band together on the game’s forums to troubleshoot their ongoing problems.

On the day of Overwatch 2’s launch, forum member Santoro addressed the issue: “Tried 3 times to get on queue and suddenly my pc is shutting down, what is happening?”

Santoro quickly gained a slew of replies, as they weren’t alone in experiencing the problem. Now, Blizzard have confirmed they are “currently investigating an issue with computers restarting or shutting down while playing Overwatch 2.”

While Blizzard determined what the root of the bug is, some players are concerned about whether it pertains directly to their CPU.

One player said: “it’s your CPU temp. Same problem with me…It looks like it’s some major bug in OW2 currently that’s making our CPUs get very hot in a matter of seconds.”

Blizzard are asking players in the forum to run the diagnostics tool DXDIAG in the meantime, so they can gather relevant information on the matter.