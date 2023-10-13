Overwatch 2 players agree Sombra rework is great – unless you are a support player

Overwatch 2 players have been weighing in on the controversial Sombra rework that was released this week. Many players love the more active play style, though some support players are having nightmares.

Sombra has always been a controversial hero in Overwatch’s history. Ever since her introduction in Overwatch 1, she has seen multiple reworks, and been the ire of players everywhere.

To help mitigate that, Blizzard has taken another stab at her with a rework that has come with Season 7. This rework takes away some of her utility and in turn, gives her back some lethality, making her a mobile and aggressive DPS. That said, she’s also more punishable, with a higher risk reward than her previous iterations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, as ever, with anything Sombra, the new rework remains somewhat controversial, even with many welcoming the changes.

Sombra’s rework is more active but a little overturned against Zenyatta and Ana

In a Reddit thread titled “I actually like the Sombra “rework” a lot..”, players have been discussing the rework. The original poster said “her gameplay was too centered around targeting specific enemies, rather than being engaged in the team fight. I think all of those issues have been addressed now.”



Another player added: “It’s so much fun to play as her now as her kit encourages you to remain active. Also no more watching teammate sombras spend half of the game spectating!”



Another user added: “It’s actually awesome because I actually enjoy hunting her down as well! The stealth is actually… fun???”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone is into it – mainly support players, in particular Ana and Zen mains. One poster said: “She’s more fun to play as. However, I’m a Zen main. She has made him unplayable and that makes me sad.”

Another support player said: “I tried playing zen on console and I’m deleted before I can spin my camera and get a shot off most of the time. Virus isn’t exactly a skill shot if you’re in melee range it’s just free damage.”

Article continues after ad

It seems others are also excited about the chance to kill more Sombras: “I love the change because now Sombra players have a harder time getting away from me.”

Article continues after ad



It seems, that while her numbers may need a little tuning, this feels like a positive step in the right direction, be it playing as her or against her. Hopefully, Blizzard can find a way to make her just a little less oppressive against certain supports, and it will be a positive change all around.