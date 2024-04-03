Why Stefon Diggs makes the Houston Texans a Super Bowl contender

The Texans pulled off a blockbuster trade for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Now, Houston is entering Super Bowl contender status.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent shockwaves around the NFL world by announcing a potentially league-altering trade between the Texans and Bills.

Stefon Diggs, a former All-Pro wideout, will take his talents to Houston after Buffalo dealt him for a 2025 second-round pick.

Diggs will link up with an upstart Texans bunch led by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, and ascending head coach DeMeco Ryans.

After transforming Josh Allen into one of the premier passers in the NFL, Diggs hopes to assist Stroud — already considered one of the league’s best quarterbacks — in the same way.

Stroud propelled the franchise back to its postseason heights in year one as the starting quarterback. The team even won its playoff matchup vs. the Browns in dominant fashion.

Diggs joins a stacked offensive unit in Houston, as Nico Collins and Tank Dell both witnessed breakout years in 2023. The triumvirate of Diggs-Collins-Dell has league-best potential.

Furthermore, the Texans traded for running back Joe Mixon and re-signed star tight end Dalton Schultz, ensuring that Stroud would have no shortage of weapons next season.

Laremy Tunsil, the team’s starting left tackle, is an All-Pro talent in his own right. Quality starting linemen like Shaq Mason, Tytus Howard, and Kenyon Green tip the scale even more in Houston’s favor.

The defense boasts rising stars Will Anderson and Derek Stingley. And we mustn’t forget the recently-signed Danielle Hunter, who logged a career-high 16.5 sacks last season.

Nick Caserio has aggressively upgraded the roster since taking the reins in 2021. The Texans general manager was tasked with turning the page on the Deshaun Watson era and beginning anew.

The AFC South improved as the Titans and Jaguars made a few savvy moves of their own, while the Colts hope a healthy Anthony Richardson gets them back to the playoffs.

But after the Diggs trade and the other moves this offseason, the division runs through Houston for the foreseeable future. The reigning AFC South champs show no sign of letting up.

CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden went as far as to say that the Texans are the second-best team in the AFC, behind only the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As McFadden suggests, adding Diggs to the mix could be the final piece to the puzzle. Houston has solidified itself as a bonafide Super Bowl contender in the stacked AFC.