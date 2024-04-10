SportsNFL

Antonio Brown slams Morgan Wallen after wild bar scene ends in dramatic arrest

Matthew Legros
Antonio Brown (left), and Morgan Wallen posing for a mugshot after being arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department (right).Associated Press

Retired NFL superstar Antonio Brown gave country music star Morgan Wallen his latest “Cracker of the Day” award after the musician threw furniture off of a rooftop bar in Nashville, Tenn. on Sunday.

Brown first called his former Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock a cracker in 2019 and turned the insult into a regular social media installment. He’s since attacked ESPN’s Adam Schefter and POTUS Joe Biden among other notable figures for questionable behavior.

Morgan Wallen was on the receiving end of the NFL great’s most recent slight for endangering the lives of passerby when he launched a chair off of the rooftop of Eric Church’s new six-story restaurant and bar, Chief’s.

He almost hit two police officers and was charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment, one count of disorderly conduct and got a backhanded jab on X from Brown following his arrest.

Ironically, Brown faced a lawsuit for similarly throwing a chair off of his 14-story apartment balcony and almost hitting a baby back in April of 2018.

Though he’s done similarly in the past, the former four-time All-Pro wide receiver felt it necessary to call out Wallen for the rash move, which may have a pretext from a racial slur incident in 2021 that tarnished the recording artist’s reputation.

The 14-time Billboard Music Award winner recently saw his ex-fiancee KT Smith remarry just days before the incident. However, Smith denied that the union caused Wallen’s reckless behavior.

No matter, Wallen appeared calm as he was arrested and went viral for grinning in his mugshot. He has since been released from custody and will be due in court on May 3.

About The Author

Matthew Legros

Matthew graduated from Brooklyn College in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communications. In the past, he's written for Heavy Sports, Sports Illustrated, and SB Nation. On top of penning scripts for Empire Sports Media, Matthew covers the latest NBA, NFL and Boxing news for Dexerto. His expertise lies in basketball, with a personal passion for track-and-field. You can contact him at matthew.legros@dexerto.com.

