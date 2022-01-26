Antonio Brown wants to train Jake Paul to join the NFL

NFL star Antonio Brown offered to help train YouTube and boxing sensation Jake Paul in preparation for his NFL dreams while appearing on his brother Logan’s Impaulsive podcast.

Jake Paul has made a huge mark on the sport of boxing in recent years, becoming one of the highest-earning fighters in the sport.

Dominance on social media and in the ring isn’t enough for the younger Paul brother, though. He’s made plain his desire to play football in the National Football League, in particular for his native Cleveland Browns.

Eyeing up a role as a safety, receiver, or cornerback, Jake has no doubt in his ability to play for an NFL team — and what better way to get into the fold than training with one of the best wide receivers in the game?

Like Jake, AB hasn’t exactly made headlines for the best reasons in recent years. Most recently, he walked off the field halfway through a match while his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were losing to perennial outfits New York Jets. He was promptly released by the Bucs.

So with two such strong personalities like Jake and Antonio, you can guarantee things would get interesting — even more so if Brown can actually get Paul NFL-ready.

Jake explained on the Impaulsive podcast that he had hit Brown up to help teach him a little, and the NFL star said that he had “a whole facility for them to run some routes.” While Jake fancies himself as a slot receiver, however, Brown thinks the boxer would be better suited as a safety because “he wants to hit some sh*t.”

Timestamp 42:18

Jake went on to joke that it would “hurt his ego” if people scored touchdowns on him and also backed Brown’s decision to storm off the field during the game against the Jets.

Brown explained that with Paul’s attitude, he can go on to do whatever he wants to do. The two seem almost like a match made in heaven, but it would be truly groundbreaking if Paul did manage to forge an NFL career for himself — even with the help of some of the best.