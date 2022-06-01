New World patch notes update 1.5.1: PvP changes, weapon tweaks & more

New World is approaching its first anniversary and the Amazon-produced MMORPG is always getting improvements, and we have the 1.5.1 update details complete with patch notes.

Competing against the likes of World of Warcraft, Lost Ark, and many other MMORPGs, Amazon’s New World got off to a roasting hot start. Its popularity and player base have slowed down a decent bit since launch, but it’s still retaining a healthy pool of regular adventurers.

Amazon is making sure that the game is well supported and regular updates are doing just that. The latest New World patch notes are for the 1.5.1 update and it brings some refinement to the game’s PvP system amongst other aspects.

Advertisement

Contents

New World update 1.5.1 release date & time

The 1.5.1 update is live as we speak and was made available for players at 11PM PT (6AM UTC) on May 31.

Read More: How to claim New World Prime Gaming reward drops

As well as the usual list of bug fixes and technical polish to improve the overall flow and feel of the game, PvP has been on the receiving end of some alterations, as well as some tinkering with other areas such as rewards, weapons, and audio.

Full New World update 1.5.1 patch notes