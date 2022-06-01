New World patch notes update 1.5.1: PvP changes, weapon tweaks & more

New World is approaching its first anniversary and the Amazon-produced MMORPG is always getting improvements, and we have the 1.5.1 update details complete with patch notes.
Competing against the likes of World of Warcraft, Lost Ark, and many other MMORPGs, Amazon’s New World got off to a roasting hot start. Its popularity and player base have slowed down a decent bit since launch, but it’s still retaining a healthy pool of regular adventurers.
Amazon is making sure that the game is well supported and regular updates are doing just that. The latest New World patch notes are for the 1.5.1 update and it brings some refinement to the game’s PvP system amongst other aspects.
New World update 1.5.1 release date & time
The 1.5.1 update is live as we speak and was made available for players at 11PM PT (6AM UTC) on May 31.
As well as the usual list of bug fixes and technical polish to improve the overall flow and feel of the game, PvP has been on the receiving end of some alterations, as well as some tinkering with other areas such as rewards, weapons, and audio.
Full New World update 1.5.1 patch notes
Umbral Shards, Gems, and Repair Kits can no longer be dragged directly from Storage onto equipped items. This should prevent instances where upgrading shows you the wrong amount of available shards.
Faction control point crafting yield bonuses will now compound additively — instead of multiplicatively — with yield bonuses from tradeskill armor/levels.
Improved tier 3 aptitude rewards for the furnishing tradekskill.
Fixed an issue causing certain moving or homing attacks to become stuck in place (for example, Isabella’s Corruption Fissures, Caretaker’s Swarm, Plague Ghost’s Disease Cloud).
Improved audio performance on min spec devices.
Weapons
Blunderbuss: Fixed an issue that caused normal shots to deal no damage for a short time after using an ability.
Ice Gauntlet – Entombed: Fixed an issue where this ability did not receive the correct healing reduction in Arenas.
Bow: Fixed an issue that caused charged bow shots to have reduced accuracy.
PvP
PvP XP and Salt rewards are now more generous in OPR and Arenas. Both are now awarded for winning Arena rounds even if the overall match is lost. We are also adjusting the daily cap at 40 matches per day or approximately 3 hours of daily PvP Arena matches. After 40 matches in 24 hours, we will reward players 25% of the original PvP Salt and PvP XP rewards. This keeps it possible to play for as long as you want while more optimally rewarding for the first 3 hours daily.
Increased the amount of coin in each of the coin packs received from the PvP Rewards Track.
Fixed an issue that allowed players to circumvent damage from the Arena’s Ring of Fire by using certain abilities.
Fixed an issue where opening the Scoreboard (default: N key) during a PvP Game Mode would kick the player out of the match which would also result in a Leaver Penalty.
