Klay Thompson & Warriors fans roast boastful Rockets player after ending his NBA season

Golden State Warriors fans and star Klay Thompson roasted Tari Eason for taunting the team before the Warriors ended his Houston Rockets’ season on Thursday.

Eason, 22, is a reserve forward on the Rockets. He’s helped Houston win 12 games in 22 appearances behind 9.8 points and seven rebounds per game.

The young wing was not in action against the Warriors last night, but found a way to be the center of attention. He wore a T-shirt that read, “Warriors, come out to play.”

The popular phrase comes from the 1979 motion picture “The Warriors,” about turf wars between rival New York City street gangs.

Well, the Warriors came out and played. They blew the Rockets out 133-110, and Thompson tied Steph Curry for a game-high 29 points with seven threes. The “Splash Bros” eliminated the Rockets (38-38) from NBA postseason contention with the win.

After the game, Thompson was one of many who took a jab at Eason for taunting without his team being able to back it up.

“That’s pretty lame. Especially if you’re not even playing. It’s one thing if you’re playing and you’re out there competing and you can back it up, but if you’re just gonna be trolling from the sideline, bro … what are we doing? The times we talk mess, at least we’re out there competing,” Thompson retorted.

Curry also mocked the LSU product during the game by mimicking the bottle-rattling gesture from the movie’s iconic scene on the bench.

Fans got in on mocking Eason. An X user said that he isn’t “a factor” for the Rockets. Even Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry had words for Eason, saying “Who is he?!!!” in an Instagram comment that Eason’s mother, Teroya clapped back at in a fiery Tweet highlighting her son’s accomplishments.

Not only did Golden State knock Houston out of postseason contention, they did so while clinching the tenth and final play-in seed in the Western Conference.

