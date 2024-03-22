DeMar DeRozan under fire after Dillon Brooks altercation

Houston Rockets fans blasted Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan for his hard foul on Jalen Green and ensuing dust-up with Dillon Brooks on Thursday night.

Midway through the third quarter of the Bulls’ 127-117 loss to the Rockets, DeRozan pummeled Green on a defensive switch.

DeRozan justified the hard hit by saying that he tripped into the Rockets guard as he hedged him on the screen-and-roll play.

Brooks then confronted the six-time NBA All-Star. DeRozan responded with an inadvertent elbow to the defensive stopper’s face, igniting a brawl between both teams.

The Bulls forward got major pushback from fans. One X user, @Jayrhodes74, called DeRozan “mad” for failing to contain Green on the night. Another fan wasn’t shy in pointing out how he got “humbled” on both ends.

Article continues after ad

The NBA world also lauded Brooks for defending his fallen teammate. Rockets center Jock Landale implored Brooks to stay out of trouble and avoid missing time as they battle for play-in seeding.

Article continues after ad

“Dillon Brooks, if you’re listening. This ain’t Memphis, man. Stop getting yourself ejected. We need you out here. We need that physicality,” Landale said.

In an uncharacteristic cycle of events, the mild-mannered DeRozan found himself on the receiving end of scrutiny while the oft-feisty Brooks managed to receive a rare show of support.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.