Pistons GM gets trolled & threatens fan in heated argument

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver threatened to beat up a fan after the two got into a verbal spat during Saturday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Pistons were down by 16 points to the the Mavericks entering the fourth quarter. That told a recurring story of a 2023-24 NBA season in which the young Pistons have struggled to compete at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

The unnamed spectator used Weaver as a verbal punching bag for Detroit’s ineptitude then, and for the season altogether.

Tensions boiled over into an expletive-laced shouting match between the two that security had to diffuse.

Pistons GM rails fan for derisive attack

As TMZ Sports reported, a nearby audience member alleged that the two had a history of getting into it before Saturday’s war of words.

This time, the fan went up to Weaver and slammed him for being terrible at his job. This came after Jalen Duren got ejected midway through the fourth for clobbering Daniel Gafford and starting a fight with P.J. Washington, as Bally Sports Southwest shared on X.

Per ClutchPoints, another attendee captured video of the front office head jawing with him, then saying “you’re lucky I don’t beat your *ss.”

The fan looked bewildered after Weaver’s directness. It did not prevent the Pistons’ executive from having security remove him from Little Caesars arena.

Many felt as though the troll job was somewhat warranted considering the Pistons own a 70-258 record in Weaver’s four-year tenure.

The NBA has seen a plethora of altercations this year. Usually between players, this season has also featured shoving matches between players and coaches and now a tense feud featuring an organization’s head.

So far, there’s no word on a fine or suspension for Weaver from the NBA office or the Pistons organization.

