Viral Steve Kerr lookalike fooled Roger Federer at Warriors game

Fans including tennis legend Roger Federer had to do a double take after a Steve Kerr lookalike was spotted courtside during the Golden State Warriors’ game on March 9.

The San Antonio Spurs were dominating the Warriors on their home floor for the entire game en route to their 126-113 victory. Stephen Curry was also out with an ankle injury.

As Golden State struggled to hold the attention of over 18,000 in attendance at the Chase Center, the Kerr doppelganger, seated along the baseline, quickly became the topic of conversation.

The fan strikingly resembled the Warriors head coach down to the nine, from his haircut to his clean-shaven pronounced facial structure. He even had a run-in with Federer, who NBA fans later made viral with a string of hilarious reactions on social media.

Steve Kerr doppelganger wows Roger Federer & announcers

Cameras panned to the spectator, named Steve Gillis, conversing with other attendees. The crew calling the game stopped and touched on the glaring likeness to Kerr.

They hilariously stated that the fan looked “more like Steve than Steve.”

Gillis also stole Federer’s attention and took a selfie with the 20-time Grand Slam winner. After the game, he spoke with Fox Sports’ Melissa Rohlin and detailed their encounter.

“Roger looks at me and says, ‘Let’s take a picture,” Gillis said. “He takes three selfies with me. And then he pats me on the shoulder and says, ‘Thanks.’ The fact that he was so gracious and nice about it, I’m thinking, ‘I wonder if he knew I wasn’t Steve Kerr?’”

Fans on X had clever remarks about the latest lookalike to take over the Warriors’ home arena.

Gillis joins “Fake Klay Thompson” as the second Golden State fan that created waves on social media for their uncanny resemblance to Warriors members.

