Lakers fans go wild over what LeBron James did to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Fans loved LeBron James trolling Giannis Antetokounmpo for taking forever to shoot his free throws in double-overtime of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-124 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo quietened down in the fourth quarter and both overtimes, scoring only six of his 29 points in the final 22 minutes of action.

The former two-time NBA MVP was fouled with 24.2 seconds remaining in 2OT and had a chance to bring the Bucks within one at the free-throw line.

As he’s been known to do throughout his career, Antetokounmpo took a long time on his free throw routine and ended up missing both attempts. James, who did not suit up due to left ankle penoreal tendinopathy, mocked the “Greek Freak” by counting down the seconds it took him to get off both shots.

The 20-time All-Star could then be seen laughing on the Lakers’ bench as Antetokounmpo failed to narrow Milwaukee’s deficit.

Fans were hysterical over James clowning the 29-year-old. An X user said that it felt like Antetokounmpo took “10 years” at the line, while another fan gave James a witty “LeStopwatch” nickname for his antics.

James has had his fair share of trash talking moments on the bench dating back to his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo has also been trolled on several occasions for his lengthy routine. He’s even been penalized for 10-second violations multiple times.

As a result, the Bucks fell to 46-26 on the season while the Lakers (40-32) picked up a crucial victory that put them within two games of the No. 8-seeded Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference.

