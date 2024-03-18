Leaked audio reveals ruthless Steph Curry trash talk to D’Angelo Russell

Recent leaked audio revealed what Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry said to Los Angeles Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell in their heated exchange on Saturday night.

Curry was letting his game do the talking against the Lakers after missing three straight NBA contests with a right ankle sprain. Midway through the third quarter, Russell yelled at LeBron James to bully the smaller Curry on offense. That didn’t go as planned.

The Lakers failed to convert. Coming the other way, Curry nailed a step back three-pointer plus the foul. Afterwards, he viciously shouted at Russell on the bench.

The encounter garnered much attention on social media. What Curry said in his rare outburst has since been unearthed.

Steph Curry dishes out trash talk to D’Angelo Russell

Russell told James to “go at his [Curry’s] a**’ in a post-up situation on the block.

Then, the two-time league MVP could be heard telling Russell to “get your b**** ass on the court” as he ran toward the Lakers’ bench following his and-one three.

Russell displayed a slight grin as his former teammate silenced his attempt to take him out of his game.

The tension even boiled over several plays later. Curry and Russell jawed at one another around L.A.’s bench during a timeout. Curry asked Russell “who you talking to?” as the former 2019 All-Star continued prodding.

Russell has been on a trash talking spree over the last few games. He’s had spats with RJ Barrett and Dennis Schroeder of the Toronto Raptors in the 2024 calendar year alone.

Meanwhile, Curry has three technical fouls this year. He hasn’t thrown his mouthpiece in rage as in previous seasons. Nonetheless, his clap back at Russell made waves and gave him an added boost as he led the Warriors to a 128-121 win on the night.

