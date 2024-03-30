Kevin Durant unleashes after fan trash talks him

Kevin Durant responded to a fan who trolled him on X for getting booed in his return to Oklahoma City against the Thunder on Friday night.

Durant left the Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016. He has not played in Oklahoma City since the controversial decision.

Although he led the Warriors to two straight championships in 2017 and 2018, he received a hoard of scrutiny from the NBA world for joining a super team with pre-existing championship DNA.

Oklahoma City’s fanbase still has vitriol against the 14-time All-Star. They booed him every time he touched the ball during the Phoenix Suns’ 128-103 blowout loss to the Thunder.

The NBA community also refused to let Durant forget about winning with the help of a team that had the reigning unanimous MVP in Stephen Curry and a record-setting 73-9 record in 2015-16, the year before he arrived in the Bay.

A fan on X, @Thelifeofpablox, slammed Durant, saying that “nobody respects his rings and he has no place he can call home.”

Durant clapped back with an epic response, saying “I’m at home everywhere I go.”

Once Durant became a free agent in the summer of 2019, most fanbases salivated at the thought of the 2014 NBA MVP joining their team.

Durant had many NBA cities wanting him to make his home in their city. He also has the second-most All-Star votes in history, proving his popularity with the fans.

The Washington, D.C native has long been known to candidly fire back at trolls on social media. He refrained from entertaining the jab at his championships, but put the mocker in his place for alleging his hated status around the nation.