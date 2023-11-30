NBA 2K24 November 30 ratings update: Devin Booker, Chet Holmgren jump

On November 30, the latest NBA 2K24 ratings update went live. Find out which players went up, and which ones went in the opposite direction.

Just before the start of December and Season 3, the NBA 2K team dropped the latest ratings update for NBA 2K24.

Players from across the league had their ratings adjusted based on real-life performance, and this one proved to be tough for several of the game’s elite.

Here’s a full look at the ratings update.

A look at the notable movers

Many of the game’s stars actually received downgrades in the November 30 NBA 2K24 ratings update, albeit small ones.

Steph Curry dropped down one point to 96 OVR, while Jimmy Butler received a -1 OVR drop to 93 OVR. Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, and Kawhi Leonard also received downgrades.

Leonard, for what it’s worth, went down in yet another update. The 2019 NBA champion is now at 90 OVR.

There were, however, some notable upgrades.

Devin Booker, who’s averaging 27.3 points per game as of November 30, is up to 95 OVR in NBA 2K24. Pacers star Tyrese Halliburton jumped up two points, and he’s currently at 92 OVR.

Young stars Chet Holmgren and LaMelo Ball both went up two overall points. The two sit at 85 OVR and 87 OVR, respectively.

Here’s a full look at the risers and fallers in the November 30 NBA 2K24 ratings update:

Atlanta Hawks:

Dejounte Murray: 85 OVR (-1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 80 OVR (-1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 80 OVR (+1)

AJ Griffin: 75 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton: 85 OVR (+1)

Cameron Johnson: 80 OVR (-1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 78 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 78 OVR (+1)

Royce O’Neale: 75 OVR (-1)

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown: 88 OVR (-1)

Jrue Holiday: 85 OVR (-1)

Derrick White: 82 OVR (-1)

Sam Hauser: 75 OVR (+2)

Luke Kornet: 75 OVR (+2)

Payton Pritchard: 74 OVR (+1)

Neemias Queta: 68 OVR (-2)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 87 OVR (+2)

Mark Williams: 82 OVR (+2)

Miles Bridges: 81 OVR (+2)

Gordon Hayward: 78 OVR (-2)

P.J. Washington: 77 OVR (-3)

Nick Richards: 77 OVR (+1)

Theo Maledon: 71 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 83 OVR (-2)

Zach LaVine: 83 OVR (-1)

Nikola Vucevic: 81 OVR (-1)

Alex Caruso: 80 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 77 OVR (+1)

Jevon Carter: 74 OVR (-2)

Ayo Dosunmu: 74 OVR (-1)

Torrey Craig: 74 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 92 OVR (-1)

Darius Garland: 86 OVR (+1)

Evan Mobley: 86 OVR (+1)

Caris LeVert: 79 OVR (+1)

Max Strus: 78 OVR (+1)

Tristan Thompson: 73 OVR (+1)

Craig Porter: 73 OVR (+6)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 95 OVR (-1)

Kyrie Irving: 90 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 77 OVR (-2)

Josh Green: 75 OVR (-1)

Jaden Hardy: 75 OVR (-1)

Dante Exum: 74 OVR (+4)

Richaun Holmes: 73 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: 83 OVR (-1)

Christian Braun: 78 OVR (+1)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 77 OVR (-1)

Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (+2)

DeAndre Jordan: 75 OVR (+3)

Zeke Nnaji: 72 OVR (-2)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 84 OVR (-1)

Jaden Ivey: 79 OVR (-1)

Marvin Bagley III: 79 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 76 OVR (-1)

Marcus Sasser: 76 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart: 75 OVR (-2)

James Wiseman: 74 OVR (-2)

Stanley Umude: 71 OVR (+4)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (-1)

Klay Thompson: 82 OVR (-1)

Dario Šarić: 78 OVR (+1)

Andrew Wiggins: 76 OVR (-3)

Gary Payton II: 76 OVR (-2)

Moses Moody: 76 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 75 OVR (-2)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 74 OVR (+2)

Brandin Podziemski: 74 OVR (+3)

Cory Joseph: 72 OVR (-2)

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun: 85 OVR (+1)

Jalen Green: 83 OVR (+1)

Dillon Brooks: 79 OVR (-1)

Jeff Green: 77 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 92 OVR (+2)

Myles Turner: 84 OVR (+1)

Bennedict Mathurin: 80 OVR (+1)

Obi Toppin: 80 OVR (+1)

Aaron Nesmith: 79 OVR (+1)

T.J. McConnell: 78 OVR (+1)

Andrew Nembhard: 77 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Jackson: 76 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 90 OVR (-2)

Paul George: 88 OVR (-1)

James Harden: 86 OVR (-3)

Russell Westbrook: 80 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 75 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis: 92 OVR (-1)

D’Angelo Russell: 81 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura: 80 OVR (+1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 85 OVR (-1)

Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (-1)

Marcus Smart: 80 OVR (-2)

Santi Aldama: 77 OVR (+2)

Derrick Rose: 76 OVR (+1)

Jacob Gilyard: 73 OVR (+4)

John Konchar: 71 OVR (-1)

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler: 93 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)

Duncan Robinson: 79 OVR (+2)

Kevin Love: 78 OVR (+2)

Caleb Martin: 77 OVR (-2)

Kyle Lowry: 77 OVR (+1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 77 OVR (+5)

Haywood Highsmith: 75 OVR (+1)

Thomas Bryant: 74 OVR (-1)

Dru Smith: 71 OVR (+4)

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton: 83 OVR (-2)

Brook Lopez: 83 OVR (+1)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 80 OVR (-2)

Malik Beasley: 76 OVR (+1)

MarJon Beauchamp: 75 OVR (-1)

Cameron Payne: 74 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR (-1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 72 OVR (+2)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 70 OVR (-2)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns: 86 OVR (+1)

Jaden McDaniels: 80 OVR (-1)

Naz Reid: 79 OVR (-2)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (-1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (+1)

Herbert Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 75 OVR (-1)

Cody Zeller: 74 OVR (-2)

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: 87 OVR (-1)

Immanuel Quickley: 82 OVR (+1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (+1)

Quentin Grimes: 75 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 94 OVR (+1)

Chet Holmgren: 85 OVR (+2)

Jalen Williams: 81 OVR (-1)

Josh Giddey: 79 OVR (-2)

Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Joe: 78 OVR (+2)

Aaron Wiggins: 76 OVR (+2)

Vasilije Micić: 74 OVR (-3)

Jaylin Williams: 74 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero: 85 OVR (+1)

Franz Wagner: 83 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 79 OVR (-2)

Moritz Wagner: 78 OVR (+1)

Jalen Suggs: 78 OVR (+2)

Gary Harris: 78 OVR (+2)

Goga Bitadze: 77 OVR (+2)

Jonathan Isaac: 77 OVR (+3)

Anthony Black: 75 OVR (+1)

Joe Ingles: 74 OVR (-1)

Philadelphia 76ers

De’Anthony Melton: 78 OVR (+2)

Robert Covington: 77 OVR (+1)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 76 OVR (-2)

Patrick Beverley: 75 OVR (-1)

Mohamed Bamba: 75 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 74 OVR (-2)

Danuel House Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker: 95 OVR (+1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 81 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 77 OVR (-1)

Bol Bol: 76 OVR (-1)

Nassir Little: 76 OVR (+1)

Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (-1)

Keita Bates-Diop: 74 OVR (-1)

Chimezie Metu: 74 OVR (-1)

Jordan Goodwin: 73 OVR (+1)

Yuta Watanabe: 72 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers

Deandre Ayton: 81 OVR (-1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 80 OVR (-2)

Matisse Thybulle: 77 OVR (+1)

Jabari Walker: 75 OVR (+2)

Skylar Mays: 75 OVR (+5)

Toumani Camara: 72 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 85 OVR (-1)

Zach Collins: 78 OVR (-1)

Tre Jones: 76 OVR (-2)

Cedi Osman: 75 OVR (-1)

Malaki Branham: 74 OVR (-2)

Julian Champagnie: 69 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox: 89 OVR (+1)

Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 79 OVR (+1)

Harrison Barnes: 77 OVR (-2)

JaVale McGee: 77 OVR (+1)

Davion Mitchell: 73 OVR (-1)

Chris Duarte: 73 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes: 85 OVR (-1)

OG Anunoby: 80 OVR (-2)

Chris Boucher: 76 OVR (-1)

Malachi Flynn: 74 OVR (+2)

Jalen McDaniels: 73 OVR (-2)

Otto Porter: 72 OVR (-2)

Gradey Dick: 71 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

John Collins: 80 OVR (-1)

Jordan Clarkson: 78 OVR (-1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (-1)

Omer Yurtseven: 75 OVR (+1)

Ochai Agbaji: 74 OVR (-1)

Keyonte George: 74 OVR (+2)

Simone Fontecchio: 73 OVR (+1)

Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole: 79 OVR (-2)

Landry Shamet: 76 OVR (+1)

Bilal Coulibaly: 74 OVR (+1)

Johnny Davis: 74 OVR (+2)

That’s it for the November 30 NBA 2K24 ratings update. Be sure to check out more of our NBA 2K24 coverage.