NBA 2K23 Jan 9 patch notes: New face scans, Eras Quick Play, steals nerf & more

NBA 2K23’s latest update teases a new game mode coming in Season 4, adds a long list of new face scans, and nerfs on-ball defense.

NBA 2K23 Season 4 begins on Friday at 11 a.m EST. We don’t know much about the upcoming content drop, but 2K released new details about Eras Quick Play. NBA 2K23 introduced MyNBA Eras. The franchise game mode goes back in time and lives out what-if scenarios from different basketball eras.

The Magic vs Bird Era, Jordan Era, Kobe Era, and modern-day comprise all four eras available in NBA 2K23. For example, in the Jordan Era, players relive the 1991 and 1992 Chicago Bulls seasons right at the beginning of Michael Jordan’s rise to fame.

Article continues after ad

Eras provides players the opportunity to rewrite history, while Era Quick Play allows players to answer age-old debates, such as who would win in a matchup between the 2016 Warriors and 1996 Bulls.

Here’s everything you need to know about Era Quick play and everything else included in the January 9 update.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

2K Sports Michael Jordan in NBA 2K23.

Eras Quick Play, new face scans, and defense nerf

Eras Quick Play is a new game mode under the Play Now tab, featuring quick play matchups with teams from all four NBA 2K23 eras. The mode launches with full presentation filters and overlays from all supported eras.

Austin Reaves, Bol Bol, Kai Jones, and Josh Jackson all received face scans after breakout seasons with their perspective teams. Superstars such as Jayson Tatum, Damien Lillard, and Paul George received presentation updates as well.

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K23 players have been begging for an overhaul to the game’s steal system, and the January 9 update reduced the effectiveness of attempting a steal across a ball handler’s body and from behind.

NBA 2K23 January 9 update

Here are the full January 9 patch notes.

Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 4, launching this Friday, January 13th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

A new game mode, Eras Quick Play, will launch alongside Season 4 this Friday. This new mode is accessible from the Play Now menu and allows you to experience quick play historic matchups with full presentation filters/overlays from any of our supported Eras

Resolved a rare disconnect that could occur in Play Now Online games when toggling camera settings

The Bob Lanier “16” stripe has been added to the Detroit Pistons uniforms (available in the next roster update)

Fixed some visual issues with the City courts for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made: Bol Bol James Bouknight (tattoo update) Oshae Brissett (tattoo update) Clint Capela Jordan Clarkson Mike Conley Torrey Craig (tattoo update) Anthony Davis DeMar DeRozan (tattoo update) Keon Ellis (dynamic hair update) Paul George Aaron Gordon Brandon Ingram Josh Jackson Derrick Jones Jr. (tattoo update) Kai Jones Kyle Kuzma (tattoo update) Damian Lillard (tattoo update) Nassir Little (tattoo update) JaVale McGee Kristaps Porzingis Julius Randle Austin Reaves Terry Rozier Domantas Sabonis Ben Simmons (tattoo update) Jayson Tatum (tattoo update) Duane Washington (dynamic hair update) Jaylin Williams (tattoo update)

The following historic players have received new or updated sculpts: Winston Bennett Michael Curry Greg Foster George Gervin Eddie Jones Jason Kidd Greg Kite Milt Palacio Blair Rasmussen Brian Scalabrine



GAMEPLAY

Reduced on-ball steal effectiveness when reaching across the ball handler’s body and from behind

Medium Anklebreaker reactions have been removed from Triple Threat moves

Fixed a rare issue that would cause the player to go beneath the floor if a screen wipe appeared while he was performing a user-controlled rim hang

MyTEAM

Addressed zoom and camera focus issues in Triple Threat Online games

Fixed an issue with images not loading for Uniform Cards in Option Packs

Lineup rules will now ignore boosted Dynamic Duo gem colors for player cards

MyNBA/THE W