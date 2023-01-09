NBA 2K23 Jan 9 patch notes: New face scans, Eras Quick Play, steals nerf & more

NBA 2K23’s latest update teases a new game mode coming in Season 4, adds a long list of new face scans, and nerfs on-ball defense.
NBA 2K23 Season 4 begins on Friday at 11 a.m EST. We don’t know much about the upcoming content drop, but 2K released new details about Eras Quick Play. NBA 2K23 introduced MyNBA Eras. The franchise game mode goes back in time and lives out what-if scenarios from different basketball eras.
The Magic vs Bird Era, Jordan Era, Kobe Era, and modern-day comprise all four eras available in NBA 2K23. For example, in the Jordan Era, players relive the 1991 and 1992 Chicago Bulls seasons right at the beginning of Michael Jordan’s rise to fame.
Eras provides players the opportunity to rewrite history, while Era Quick Play allows players to answer age-old debates, such as who would win in a matchup between the 2016 Warriors and 1996 Bulls.
Here’s everything you need to know about Era Quick play and everything else included in the January 9 update.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Eras Quick Play, new face scans, and defense nerf
Eras Quick Play is a new game mode under the Play Now tab, featuring quick play matchups with teams from all four NBA 2K23 eras. The mode launches with full presentation filters and overlays from all supported eras.
Austin Reaves, Bol Bol, Kai Jones, and Josh Jackson all received face scans after breakout seasons with their perspective teams. Superstars such as Jayson Tatum, Damien Lillard, and Paul George received presentation updates as well.
NBA 2K23 players have been begging for an overhaul to the game’s steal system, and the January 9 update reduced the effectiveness of attempting a steal across a ball handler’s body and from behind.
NBA 2K23 January 9 update
Here are the full January 9 patch notes.
- Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 4, launching this Friday, January 13th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- A new game mode, Eras Quick Play, will launch alongside Season 4 this Friday. This new mode is accessible from the Play Now menu and allows you to experience quick play historic matchups with full presentation filters/overlays from any of our supported Eras
- Resolved a rare disconnect that could occur in Play Now Online games when toggling camera settings
- The Bob Lanier “16” stripe has been added to the Detroit Pistons uniforms (available in the next roster update)
- Fixed some visual issues with the City courts for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs
- The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:
- Bol Bol
- James Bouknight (tattoo update)
- Oshae Brissett (tattoo update)
- Clint Capela
- Jordan Clarkson
- Mike Conley
- Torrey Craig (tattoo update)
- Anthony Davis
- DeMar DeRozan (tattoo update)
- Keon Ellis (dynamic hair update)
- Paul George
- Aaron Gordon
- Brandon Ingram
- Josh Jackson
- Derrick Jones Jr. (tattoo update)
- Kai Jones
- Kyle Kuzma (tattoo update)
- Damian Lillard (tattoo update)
- Nassir Little (tattoo update)
- JaVale McGee
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Julius Randle
- Austin Reaves
- Terry Rozier
- Domantas Sabonis
- Ben Simmons (tattoo update)
- Jayson Tatum (tattoo update)
- Duane Washington (dynamic hair update)
- Jaylin Williams (tattoo update)
- The following historic players have received new or updated sculpts:
- Winston Bennett
- Michael Curry
- Greg Foster
- George Gervin
- Eddie Jones
- Jason Kidd
- Greg Kite
- Milt Palacio
- Blair Rasmussen
- Brian Scalabrine
GAMEPLAY
- Reduced on-ball steal effectiveness when reaching across the ball handler’s body and from behind
- Medium Anklebreaker reactions have been removed from Triple Threat moves
- Fixed a rare issue that would cause the player to go beneath the floor if a screen wipe appeared while he was performing a user-controlled rim hang
MyTEAM
- Addressed zoom and camera focus issues in Triple Threat Online games
- Fixed an issue with images not loading for Uniform Cards in Option Packs
- Lineup rules will now ignore boosted Dynamic Duo gem colors for player cards
MyNBA/THE W
- Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W
- Addressed a hang in MyNBA that could occur when going into the Trade Finder menu
- Season awards in MyNBA can now be overridden with players at positions different from the initial winner
- Resolved a rare hang in MyNBA that could occur when simulating through the season with a highly customized league
- Shoes in The W that do not match MyPLAYER’s signed brand can now be equipped in the Street look.