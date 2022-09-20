NBA 2K23 dev reveals fix for ‘bad shot selection’ issues

NBA 2K23’s Gameplay Director, Mike Wang, has revealed the September 20 hotfix addresses a persistent “bad shot selection” glitch.

Since the title’s launch earlier this month, NBA 2K23 players have often found it difficult to make shots with usually high-scoring shooters.

Several users have started Reddit threads and uploaded YouTube videos calling out the problem, specifically noting that “bad shot selection” will appear even if the shooter is wide open.

Because the error seems to have been so widespread, fans will be pleased to learn that developer recently deployed a fix.

New NBA 2K23 hotfix tackles “bad shot selection” troubles

On September 20, developer Visual Concepts rolled out an NBA 2K23 hotfix across all platforms. Gameplay Director Mike Wang says the patch “fixes some unwanted ‘Bad Shot Selection’ events.”

The patch specifically applies to open shots taken by good players, Wang noted in a Twitter post. Apparently, users can also expect to see more “good shot selection” events while playing.

Time will tell how well the quick update actually manages NBA 2K23’s bad shot selection problem. For now, though, players can at least take comfort in knowing Visual Concepts is aware of and has addressed the issue.

The latest NBA 2K entry hit store shelves on September 9 for consoles and PC. While some features have garnered praise, fans and content creators alike continue to condemn NBA 2K23’s “greedy” monetization practices.

Such critiques most notably target shockingly low VC payouts and the egregiously expensive costs involved in maxing out MyCareer builds. As of writing, 2K Games and Visual Concepts have yet to publicly address these concerns.