NBA 2K24 players call out Shooting Slump mechanic as the worst new feature

NBA 2K24 players aren’t hiding their disdain for the new Shooting Slump mechanic that developers introduced. But it seems fans have it all wrong.

The latest NBA 2K entry introduces a controversial mechanic, Shooting Slump, which determines when players will enter into a cold streak.

Apparently, the feature automatically activates after a player misses a few consecutive shots. Players should expect to see a “Shooting Slump” notification pop up, which supposedly makes it difficult to hit the much smaller green shot release window.

In other words, some say they find scoring more challenging once Shooting Slump enters into effect. And it’s clear that not everyone is happy with the newly implemented shooting mechanic.

NBA 2K24 fans lash out at Shooting Slump feature

Players began sharing their Shooting Slump frustrations shortly after 2K24 hit store shelves. One Reddit thread called it the “worst thing 2K added,” lamenting how the mechanic makes it “impossible to green no matter what your rating is.”

The Redditor added, “This is why you may be getting bad shot selection for wide-open shots, it’s not you mistiming things, 2K literally is forcing you to miss shots.”

In response to a post from NBA 2K-dedicated page NBA 2K24 Intel, fans and content creators called for the feature’s removal. For example, content creator NaDeXe wrote, “Take that sh** out. I know my shot and got me shooting crazy…”

Gameplay Director Mike Wang claims players are reading things wrong, however. According to the developer, Shooting Slump only lets users know they’ve missed three shots in a row, thus impacting the Teammate Grade. Yet, “it doesn’t affect your ability to shoot at all. We plan to bump the counter up to 5 based on feedback either way,” Wang added.

As one person put it, then, “So we just suck at shooting.” Of course, it’s possible Shooting Slump is impacting scoring in NBA 2K24 more than developers are currently aware.

But everyone should have a better feel for the mechanic once Visual Concepts implements the changes Wang referenced above.