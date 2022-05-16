NBA 2K22 update 1.12 early patch notes: Season 7, gameplay fixes & more

NBA 2K22 patch notes for update 1.12 are expected to include a Season 7 start date, a number of gameplay fixes, and finally put a game crashing bug to bed. Here’s everything we know so far.
Update 1.12, which will set the stage for Season 7 in 2K22, is expected to drop on Monday, May 16. As Season 6 started more than a month ago, in April, the start of the next one should be coming right up.
There are no game-changing updates in this patch, but it does signal that Season 7 could be going live at any time, with all the new content that will bring.
Advertisement
So, let’s take a look at everything we know about the patch so far.
NBA 2K22 update 1.12: full patch notes
While we don’t have official patch notes for 1.12 just yet, Season 7 will be starting up with the next update. This will include:
- Support for the NBA 2K22 Season 7
- Game crashing bugs addressed
- Fixes for game crashing issues
- General stability fixes
NBA 2K22 Season 7 start date
Based on several promos within NBA 2K22 ending on the same day, it’s pretty safe to say things will be kicking off on May 20.
NBA 2K22 update 1.12 download size
1.12 is apparently a massive patch as well, coming in at over 30GB download size according to players.
Devs usually drop major updates before the start of a new season, and this definitely looks to be just that for Season 7.
Advertisement
The Season 6: Zero Gravity Super Pack is live 🪐 You have until 5/20 to pick up over 25 Dark Matter cards and more players from Season 6 including:
Invincible Shaq
Invincible Scottie Pippen
Fan Favorites Kevin Durant
Supernova Magic
Glitched Ben Simmons
Zero Gravity Paul George pic.twitter.com/mkLvv1IdHD
— NBA 2K22 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) May 16, 2022
As mentioned, Visual Concepts have yet to put out any official patch notes for update 1.12, but we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as they do become available.