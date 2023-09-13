NBA 2K24 patch to change rebounds after player backlash

In response to community backlash about long rebounds, NBA 2K24’s Gameplay Director revealed that the next update will address the issue.

Players have been reporting rebound-related issues since NBA 2K24‘s launch in early September. One recent Reddit post said rebounds feel “weird” in the new release, noting that “even if you box out, you don’t get the ball because it travels so far.”

Other users chimed in to say the problem must be pretty widespread, with one person claiming they’ve seen long rebounds at a much higher rate compared to previous NBA 2K installments.

When the subject came up again in a Twitter thread, Gameplay Director Mike Wang let the community know what to expect going forward.

NBA 2K24 dev promises upcoming patch will fix long rebounds

Wang received the following question on Twitter: “Why do rebounds bounce out of player’s reach?” Without offering much in the way of specifics, the developer simply told fans, “Long rebounds will be toned down in the next patch.”

When exactly this patch will go live is anyone’s guess at present. Nonetheless, NBA 2K24 players seem pleased with the answer.

YouTuber AyCartii jokingly replied, “No more rebounds bouncing to Bangladesh,” complete with the Jordan and Meek Mill “I used to pray for times like this” meme.

“THANK YOU as a big it is terrible,” wrote another person, eager to see the noted changes take effect.

Of course, the community has a laundry list of other troubles it wants addressed sooner rather than later. In addition to comments regarding rebounds, the NBA 2K24 dev’s thread is also filled to the brim with people wondering when a fix for latency will arrive.

Not unlike NBA 2K23 before it, the newest NBA 2K has a long road ahead in terms of smaller and larger developer updates.