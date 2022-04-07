NBA 2K22 Season 6 Zero Gravity details: New Dark Matter rewards, MyTea features, and COLORS Soundtrack

Following updates 1.11 & 1.015 on April 6 for NBA 2K22, 2K Games has released details about Season 6: Zero Gravity.

With Season 5 coming to an end on April 8, 2K Games has been preparing for the next chapter in their beloved basketball simulator by releasing updates 1.11 and 1.015.

Confirming the official title for Season 6 and providing details on what fans can expect from the reinvigorating update, the devs have released details on what’s coming to NBA 2K22.

Here is everything we know about the forthcoming Season 6.

NBA 2K22 Season 6: start date and end date.

As previously stated, Season 6 of NBA 2K22 will be released on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Running for about five weeks, the sixth season is scheduled to end on May 13, 2022, as Season 7 begins.

NBA 2K22 Season 6: What is it?

2K Games has made it a point to try and make each season of their basketball simulator stand out from the previous one.

So, for Season 6, the devs are taking things in a galactic direction as the official title for the sixth update will be Zero Gravity.

Zero Gravity will emphasize Boston Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum as the game’s star athlete and will look to elevate gameplay through “otherworldly” skills and cosmic cosmetics.

Season 6 will be available to current-gen and next-gen platforms such as the PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Season 6: new content

Zero Gravity will offer huge updates to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, The W*, and ‘First Fridays,’ and brand tracks for the soundtrack, incorporating a slew of new features and ways to play.

Here is all of the new content that will be included in the newly arrived season:

The W*: “WNBA action returns in one month; head to The W Online and prepare for the league’s 26th season by competing against players from around the globe, and earning all-new rewards! The WNBA has seen some amazing talent walk through its doors over the past two-and-a-half decades, including former player and now-assistant coach Katie Smith, as well as former No. 3 overall pick Cheryl Ford. Before Smith transitioned to coaching, she had a 14-year career in the WNBA, made seven All-Star appearances, won two WNBA championships, and was crowned WNBA Finals MVP in 2008. Ford also hoisted the WNBA championship trophy in 2003, 2006, and 2008. In Season 6: Zero Gravity, add WNBA legends, Smith and Ford, to your contact list by reaching the Hall of Fame tier. In addition, earn new 2K Breakthrough Gear, an Extra Badge Point, VC, a Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Custom Green Release. Load up for another season of NBA 2K22 and the start of the WNBA season.”

MyCAREER: “Get ready for liftoff. As the Playoff picture heats up, so is NBA 2K22 . We’re six seasons in and we’re not taking our foot off the gas, bringing you fresh environment updates, more original rewards, and a new event to keep you engaged around The City and the Cancha Del Mar. For the next six weeks, blast off on an epic journey through the NBA 2K22 universe, and traverse its many courts in search of the best competition in the galaxy. Before you go, we’re sending you into space with a reminder to complete various quests, so you can climb your way to Level 40 this Season. Keep your eyes on the prize–a Bunny Suit –and avoid getting sucked into any distracting black holes that may cause you to spiral out of control. If you maintain your course, you’ll be rewarded with a new animated item, a lightning BMX, and more apparel for your wardrobe. There’s much to look forward to this season, especially a new excursion event.”

MyTEAM : “Are you ready for Zero Gravity in MyTEAM? With 99 overall Dark Matter reward cards spreading throughout the mode, there are great ways for new and existing MyTEAM players to upgrade their best lineups and expand their collections.

All year, MyTEAM has brought what is going on in the real NBA into NBA 2K22 with Moments player cards and agendas. Right now, you can finish up the final Moments of the Month Agenda set to earn Dark Matter Ja Morant before it ends on April 12th, because once the Play-In Tournament begins for the NBA, moments in MyTEAM will be changing. For the 2022 NBA Playoffs, MyTEAM will be following the action with new Lifetime Agenda Groups for each round. These groups will expand as postseason games are played for you to match stat lines and play along with your collection. After the conclusion of the Play-In Tournament and the subsequent rounds, the Agenda Group will be completed with Moments Cards for all the teams moving on in the Playoffs!”

Colors Studios Additional Soundtrack: “Shoot for the stars with a soundtrack that’s out of this world, courtesy of Colors Studios. Featuring gifted musicians from different continents, feel their rhythmic flows on the court and around The City. Colors Studios is committed to promoting unique and distinguishable sounds, unwilling to categorize or place its artists in a box. The NBA has adopted a positionless mentality and it’s very much in line with the values of Colors Studios, making them a perfect complement to NBA 2K22 .”

See the full tracklist below:

Krisy – Bounce – A COLORS SHOW

MANIK MC – Muckiest – A COLORS SHOW

ENNY & Baker Aaron – Nu Normal – A COLORS ENCORE

Jelani Blackman – Hello – A COLORS SHOW

La Dame Blanche – Venemo – A COLORS SHOW

Smino – Rice N Gravy – A COLORS SHOW

Ojerime – Often Enough – A COLORS SHOW

For the complete breakdown of Season 6: Zero Gravity and all that will change, check out the list of additions here.